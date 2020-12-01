BP Midstream Partners has 'another challenging quarter' amid pandemic

BP Midstream Partners, a BP spin-off that owns the pipelines running to and from the BP Whiting Refinery, suffered "another challenging quarter" amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a surge in storms in the Gulf of Mexico.

In the third quarter, the company made $45.3 million in net income, or 42 cents per share, up from $40.6 million in the second quarter. It declared a quarterly cash dividend of 34.75 cents per share.

“We have navigated yet another challenging quarter, dominated by continuing COVID-19 concerns and an elevated number of storms in the Gulf of Mexico," CEO Rip Zinsmeister said. "While these storms impacted our third quarter results, our underlying business continues to perform well. "It’s in times like these that the strength of our high-quality portfolio is highlighted — demonstrating stability and resilience in a turbulent period. And our new three-year minimum volume commitment arrangements with BP underpin already stable, reliable cash flows — securing protection from significant disruptions and maintenance at the Whiting refinery and the onshore pipeline network.”

BP Midstream Partners' total pipeline gross throughput in the third quarter was about 1.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, down by 5% as compared to the second quarter.