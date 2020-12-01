BP Midstream Partners has 'another challenging quarter' amid pandemic

BP Midstream Partners, a BP spin-off that owns the pipelines running to and from the BP Whiting Refinery, suffered "another challenging quarter" amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a surge in storms in the Gulf of Mexico.
In the third quarter, the company made $45.3 million in net income, or 42 cents per share, up from $40.6 million in the second quarter. It declared a quarterly cash dividend of 34.75 cents per share.
“We have navigated yet another challenging quarter, dominated by continuing COVID-19 concerns and an elevated number of storms in the Gulf of Mexico," CEO Rip Zinsmeister said. "While these storms impacted our third quarter results, our underlying business continues to perform well. "It’s in times like these that the strength of our high-quality portfolio is highlighted — demonstrating stability and resilience in a turbulent period. And our new three-year minimum volume commitment arrangements with BP underpin already stable, reliable cash flows — securing protection from significant disruptions and maintenance at the Whiting refinery and the onshore pipeline network.”
BP Midstream Partners' total pipeline gross throughput in the third quarter was about 1.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, down by 5% as compared to the second quarter.
The company has $123.8 million in cash on hand, up $25 million as compared to the end of 2019. It has receivables of $10.9 million, nearly all from affiliates of BP, and long-term debt of $468 million with no principal payments due until 2025, and $132 million in available revolver capacity.
BP Midstream Partners expects to bring in $190 million to $200 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amoritization for the full year in 2020. It projects it will have $180 million to $190 million in cash available for distribution by year's end and had $42.8 million in cash available for distribution at the end of the third quarter.
Locally, BP Midstream Partners' assets include the BP2 crude oil pipeline system that ships crude oil from the Griffith Terminal to the BP Whiting Refinery, the River Rogue pipeline system that transports petroleum products from the BP Whiting Refinery to Detroit, and the Diamondback pipeline system that pipes diluent from Black Oak Junction in Gary to Illinois.
