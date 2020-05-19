BP Midstream Partners' profits plunge by 12% during public health crisis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BP Midstream Partners, a BP spin-off that owns the pipelines running to and from the BP Whiting Refinery, saw profits shrink by 12% to $41.7 million in the first quarter after the coronavirus pandemic spread worldwide.

The company attributes the decrease to the absence of deficiency revenue of $3.2 million in the fourth quarter and lower revenue following lower crude oil prices.

“In the current environment, our priority is the health and safety of the employees of our sponsor and its affiliates, and other partners who operate our assets, as well as our customers, suppliers and the broader community," CEO Rip Zinsmeister said. "In support of this, COVID-19 response and business continuity plans have been implemented, and we continue to monitor the evolving situation. All our assets remain operational and we continue to closely monitor producer and consumer market environments for potential impacts to our asset performance. Our limited exposure to commodity price and minimum volume commitments offer some downside protection to the current market conditions."

BP Midstream Partners' total pipeline gross throughput in the first quarter was about 1.7 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, roughly flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.