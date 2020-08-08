BP Midstream Partners' profits slide amid depressed demand for gas

BP Midstream Partners, a BP spin-off that owns the pipelines running to and from the BP Whiting Refinery, saw profits slide by 2.6% compared to the previous quarter to $40.6 million as the coronavirus roiled the oil and gas industry.
The pipeline company had pulled in $41.7 million in net income during the first quarter of 2020.
“We have delivered a solid result for the second quarter — a testament to our portfolio’s ability to generate stable and resilient cash flows, even during a tough quarter where we saw the continuation of a volatile and challenging environment," CEO Rip Zinsmeister said. "We remain focused — unwavering on our core value of safety through the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as ensuring the financial strength of the Partnership — to continue delivering financial stability for our unitholders."
BP Midstream Partners' total pipeline gross throughput in the first quarter was about 1.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, down from 1.7 million barrels per day during the first quarter. Gross throughput dropped only 10% despite a significant drop in demand and refinery utilization.
"Our operational and financial stability during the second quarter, notwithstanding the environment conditions, clearly demonstrate our operating resilience and the benefits of a high quality balanced portfolio," Zinsmeister said. "Our full-year 2020 guidance is unchanged — we are on track to build cash while delivering full year distribution growth of 5% compared to 2019. Uncertainties remain though, and we will continue to monitor and take actions to mitigate these risks wherever possible.”
The company has $114.9 million in cash on hand, up $16.1 million as compared to the end of 2019. It has receivables of $10.9 million, mostly from affiliates of BP, and long-term debt of $468 million.
Locally, BP Midstream Partners' assets include the BP2 crude oil pipeline system that transports crude oil from the Griffith Terminal to the BP Whiting Refinery, the River Rogue pipeline system that sends petroleum products from the BP Whiting Refinery to Detroit, and the Diamondback pipeline system that pipes diluent from Black Oak Junction in Gary west to Illinois.
