BP Midstream Partners' profits slide amid depressed demand for gas

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BP Midstream Partners, a BP spin-off that owns the pipelines running to and from the BP Whiting Refinery, saw profits slide by 2.6% compared to the previous quarter to $40.6 million as the coronavirus roiled the oil and gas industry.

The pipeline company had pulled in $41.7 million in net income during the first quarter of 2020.

“We have delivered a solid result for the second quarter — a testament to our portfolio’s ability to generate stable and resilient cash flows, even during a tough quarter where we saw the continuation of a volatile and challenging environment," CEO Rip Zinsmeister said. "We remain focused — unwavering on our core value of safety through the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as ensuring the financial strength of the Partnership — to continue delivering financial stability for our unitholders."

BP Midstream Partners' total pipeline gross throughput in the first quarter was about 1.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, down from 1.7 million barrels per day during the first quarter. Gross throughput dropped only 10% despite a significant drop in demand and refinery utilization.