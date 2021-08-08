 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BP Midstream Partners turns $40.5 million profit, gets buyout offer
urgent
BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners turns $40.5 million profit, gets buyout offer

BP Midstream Partners turns $40.5 million profit, gets buyout offer

BP's Whiting Refinery, as seen from Lakefront Park. 

 Doug Ross, The Times, file

BP Midstream Partners, a BP spin-off that owns the pipelines running to and from the BP Whiting Refinery, turned a profit of $40.5 million on adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $45.6 million during the second quarter. 

The pipeline company received an offer from BP Pipelines to buy all its outstanding shares in exchange for newly issued American depositary receipts valued at $13.01 per common unit. In light of the offer, BP Midstream Partners has suspended providing forward guidance and attending investor conferences.

“While portfolio gross throughput for the second quarter was lower than expected, we delivered increased adjusted EBITDA and cash available for distribution, and increased our cash balances by around $8 million during the quarter," Chief Financial Officer Jack Collins said. "We continue to manage BPMP in a thoughtful, disciplined manner, focusing on safe operations and financial stability."

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

BP Midstream Partners' total pipeline gross throughput in the second quarter was about 1.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, or about 7% lower than in the first quarter. The company attributed the drop to a ramp-up of projects around the globe that went slower than expected.

In the second quarter, the company generated $53.5 million in cash from operating activities. It has $45.4 million available for distribution. The company now has cash on hand of $137.3 million after increasing cash balances by $8 million in the second quarter and $10.4 million in the first half of the year.

BP Midstream Partner's debt now stands at $468 million with no principal payments due until 2025. The company declared a quarterly dividend of 34.75 cents per unit for the second quarter.

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

Locally, BP Midstream Partners' assets include the BP2 crude oil pipeline system that transports crude oil from the Griffith Terminal to the BP Whiting Refinery, the River Rogue pipeline system that sends petroleum products from the BP Whiting Refinery to Detroit, and the Diamondback pipeline system that pipes diluent from Black Oak Junction in Gary west to Illinois.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Don't say these things during a job interview

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts