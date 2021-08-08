BP Midstream Partners turns $40.5 million profit, gets buyout offer

BP Midstream Partners, a BP spin-off that owns the pipelines running to and from the BP Whiting Refinery, turned a profit of $40.5 million on adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $45.6 million during the second quarter.

The pipeline company received an offer from BP Pipelines to buy all its outstanding shares in exchange for newly issued American depositary receipts valued at $13.01 per common unit. In light of the offer, BP Midstream Partners has suspended providing forward guidance and attending investor conferences.

“While portfolio gross throughput for the second quarter was lower than expected, we delivered increased adjusted EBITDA and cash available for distribution, and increased our cash balances by around $8 million during the quarter," Chief Financial Officer Jack Collins said. "We continue to manage BPMP in a thoughtful, disciplined manner, focusing on safe operations and financial stability."

BP Midstream Partners' total pipeline gross throughput in the second quarter was about 1.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, or about 7% lower than in the first quarter. The company attributed the drop to a ramp-up of projects around the globe that went slower than expected.