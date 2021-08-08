BP Midstream Partners turns $40.5 million profit, gets buyout offer

BP Midstream Partners, a BP spin-off that owns the pipelines running to and from the BP Whiting Refinery, turned a profit of $40.5 million on adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $45.6 million during the second quarter.
The pipeline company received an offer from BP Pipelines to buy all its outstanding shares in exchange for newly issued American depositary receipts valued at $13.01 per common unit. In light of the offer, BP Midstream Partners has suspended providing forward guidance and attending investor conferences.
“While portfolio gross throughput for the second quarter was lower than expected, we delivered increased adjusted EBITDA and cash available for distribution, and increased our cash balances by around $8 million during the quarter," Chief Financial Officer Jack Collins said. "We continue to manage BPMP in a thoughtful, disciplined manner, focusing on safe operations and financial stability."
BP Midstream Partners' total pipeline gross throughput in the second quarter was about 1.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, or about 7% lower than in the first quarter. The company attributed the drop to a ramp-up of projects around the globe that went slower than expected.
In the second quarter, the company generated $53.5 million in cash from operating activities. It has $45.4 million available for distribution. The company now has cash on hand of $137.3 million after increasing cash balances by $8 million in the second quarter and $10.4 million in the first half of the year.
BP Midstream Partner's debt now stands at $468 million with no principal payments due until 2025. The company declared a quarterly dividend of 34.75 cents per unit for the second quarter.
Locally, BP Midstream Partners' assets include the BP2 crude oil pipeline system that transports crude oil from the Griffith Terminal to the BP Whiting Refinery, the River Rogue pipeline system that sends petroleum products from the BP Whiting Refinery to Detroit, and the Diamondback pipeline system that pipes diluent from Black Oak Junction in Gary west to Illinois.
