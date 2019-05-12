BP Midstream Partners turns $37.2 million profit in first quarter

BP Midstream Partners, a spin-off company that owns the pipelines running to and from to the BP Whiting Refinery, made $37.2 million in net earnings in the first quarter, up from $36.8 million the previous quarter.
The company made a profit of $0.35 per unit per in the first quarter and declared a dividend of $0.31 per unit for the first quarter, an increase of 3.7% over the previous quarter.
BP Midstream Partners generated $44.6 million in revenue in the first quarter and has amassed $60.8 million in cash on hand.
"We have made a solid start to 2019 with our high-quality asset portfolio continuing to perform well, evidenced by our operating performance and financial results in the first quarter," BP Midstream Partners Chief Financial Officer Craig Coburn said in a conference call with investors. "First-quarter average revenue per barrel on a portfolio basis was broadly flat compared to the fourth quarter. Looking ahead, we expect pipeline gross throughput in the second quarter to be higher than the first quarter reflecting higher throughput."
The company's pipelines handled a throughput of 1.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day during the first three months of the year.
BP Midstream Partners' assets include the BP2 crude oil pipeline system that ships crude oil from the Griffith Terminal to BP’s Whiting Refinery, the River Rogue refined pipeline system that transports petroleum products from the BP Whiting Refinery to Detroit, and the Diamondback pipeline system that sends diluent from Black Oak Junction in Gary to Illinois.
Coburn said throughput through the BP2 Whiting pipeline has increased after the completion of maintenance in Whiting in the fourth quarter, but would decrease because of another maintenance project scheduled there.
"We're very pleased with the operational, financial and safety performance of BPMP since the initial public offering," he said during the conference call with investors. "I mean, this is our — actually our fifth quarter, I believe — growing (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) in a row. So it's going as we predicted."