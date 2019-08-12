BP Midstream Partners, a spin-off company that owns the pipelines running to and from to the BP Whiting Refinery, made $37.3 million in net earnings in the second quarter, up slightly from the $37.2 million profit it made in the first quarter.
The company declared a dividend of $0.3237 per unit for the second quarter, an increase of 3.6% over the first quarter.
“BPMP delivered another quarter of solid operating and financial results, again demonstrating the underlying strength and robustness of our high-quality asset portfolio,” CEO Rip Zinsmeister said. “We continue to deliver on what we said we were going to do. And, considering our performance during the first six months of the year, and the continued growth in cash available for distribution we see through the second half of the year, we have increased our full-year cash available for distribution guidance to $165-175 million."
BP Midstream Partner's total pipeline gross throughput was 1.7 million barrels per day of oil equivalent during the second quarter, the highest since the company's initial public offering in 2017. It was 8% higher than the first quarter and 18% higher than in the second quarter of 2018.
The company generated $50.2 million in cash from operating activities during the second quarter, and now has $75.4 million in cash on hand.
"The resilience of our asset portfolio’s performance underpins the confidence we have in our financial frame and guidance. We believe we are on track to deliver our full-year target of mid-teens distribution growth in 2019 to unitholders,” Zinsmeister said.
Locally, BP Midstream Partners' assets include the BP2 crude oil pipeline system that ships crude oil from the Griffith Terminal to BP’s Whiting Refinery, the River Rogue refined pipeline system that transports petroleum products from the BP Whiting Refinery to Detroit, and the Diamondback pipeline system that sends diluent from Black Oak Junction in Gary to Illinois.