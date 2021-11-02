BP reports quarterly underlying profit of $3.3 billion as oil prices rise

Under international financial reporting standards, BP must report the mark-to-market value of the hedges used for risk-management of liquified natural gas contracts but not the contracts themselves. The mismatch will unwind if the cargoes are delivered and prices decline.

In the third quarter, BP pulled in $6 billion in operating cash flow, including a working capital build of $1.8 billion. It received $5.4 billion from divestments during the first nine months of the year, including about $300 million in the third quarter.

The energy giant's debt fell $32 billion at the end of the quarter, and it's planning another $1.25 billion share buyback, following the $1.4 billion buyback it announced in the second quarter. It finished purchasing those shares with its surplus cash flow of $2.4 billion in the first half of the year on Nov. 1.

BP plans to use 60% of its extra cash flow for stock buybacks and the other 40% for strengthening the balance sheet this year. If oil prices remain about $60 per barrel, BP expects to buy back $1 billion worth of stock per quarter and have the capacity to increase dividends by 4% a year through 2025.

