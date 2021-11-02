BP reports quarterly underlying profit of $3.3 billion as oil prices rise

BP turned an underlying profit of $3.3 billion in the third quarter, up from $2.8 billion in the second quarter.
The London-based energy giant, which runs the BP Whiting Refinery, attributed the $500 million increase in underlying replacement cost profit "by higher oil and gas realizations, higher refining availability and throughput enabling the capture of a stronger environment and a stronger gas marketing and trading result, partly offset by a higher underlying tax charge."
“This has been another good quarter for BP — our businesses are generating strong underlying earnings and cash flow while maintaining their focus on safe and reliable operations," BP CEO Bernard Looney said. "Rising commodity prices certainly helped, but I am most pleased that, quarter by quarter, we’re doing what we said we would — delivering significant cash to strengthen our finances, grow distributions to shareholders, and invest in our strategic transformation.”
The company posted a headline loss of $2.5 billion for the third quarter due to accounting regulations over how it hedges against fluctuations in the market prices of the sometimes-volatile commodities it distributes. It registered "significant adverse fair value accounting effects" of $6.1 billion pre-tax because of an "exceptional" rise in forward gas prices near the end of the three-month period, resulting in a loss on paper.
Under international financial reporting standards, BP must report the mark-to-market value of the hedges used for risk-management of liquified natural gas contracts but not the contracts themselves. The mismatch will unwind if the cargoes are delivered and prices decline.
In the third quarter, BP pulled in $6 billion in operating cash flow, including a working capital build of $1.8 billion. It received $5.4 billion from divestments during the first nine months of the year, including about $300 million in the third quarter.
The energy giant's debt fell $32 billion at the end of the quarter, and it's planning another $1.25 billion share buyback, following the $1.4 billion buyback it announced in the second quarter. It finished purchasing those shares with its surplus cash flow of $2.4 billion in the first half of the year on Nov. 1.
BP plans to use 60% of its extra cash flow for stock buybacks and the other 40% for strengthening the balance sheet this year. If oil prices remain about $60 per barrel, BP expects to buy back $1 billion worth of stock per quarter and have the capacity to increase dividends by 4% a year through 2025.