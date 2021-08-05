 Skip to main content
BP turns quarterly profit of $2.8 billion, announces $1.4 billion share buyback
The BP logo is seen at a gas station in Washington. 

 Charles Dharapak, AP

BP turned a profit of $2.8 billion in the second quarter and will buy back up to $1.4 billion worth of outstanding shares from stockholders.

The London-based energy giant, which runs the BP Whiting Refinery, made $2.6 billion in the previous quarter. It increased its underlying replacement cost profit because of higher oil prices.

BP pulled in $2.6 billion in underlying replacement cost profit in the first quarter, up from $0.1 billion the previous quarter. The company attributed its better-than-expected quarter to higher oil prices, bigger refining margins and "exceptional gas marketing and trading performance."

The company has delivered eight projects and worked to build up its renewables pipeline worldwide, including by investing in solar energy in the United States.

“We are a year into executing BP’s strategy to become an integrated energy company and are making good progress — delivering another quarter of strong performance while investing for the future in a disciplined way,” CEO Bernard Looney said. "Based on the underlying performance of our business, an improving outlook for the environment and confidence in our balance sheet, we are increasing our resilient dividend by 4% per ordinary share and in addition, we are commencing a buyback of $1.4 billion from first-half surplus cash flow.

"On average at around $60 per barrel, we expect to be able to deliver buybacks of around $1 billion per quarter and to have capacity for an annual increase in the dividend per ordinary share of around 4%, through 2025. This shows we continue to perform while transforming BP — generating value for our shareholders today while we transition the company for the future."

BP brought in an operating cash flow of $5.4 billion during the second quarter. The company's net debt fell to $32.7 billion, under its net debt target of $35 billion.

Amid improving market conditions and the world economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, the company now plans to devote 60% of its surplus cash flow to share buybacks and the remaining 40% to an improvement of its balance sheet. If oil averages the expected $60 per barrel, the company expects to buy back $1 billion worth of shares.

“Our success depends on hydrocarbons from our oil, gas and refining assets — they are the engine that delivers cash for our investors and investment in our new businesses," said Gordon Birrell, executive vice president of production and operations.

BP plans to boost its second-quarter dividend by 4% to 5.46 cents per share.

“We’re building real momentum towards the aims we set out in our strategy. Our 2Q performance demonstrates how our businesses deliver performance today while building future growth — performing while transforming," said Emma Delaney, executive vice president of customers and products.

