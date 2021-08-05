BP turns quarterly profit of $2.8 billion, announces $1.4 billion share buyback

BP turned a profit of $2.8 billion in the second quarter and will buy back up to $1.4 billion worth of outstanding shares from stockholders.

The London-based energy giant, which runs the BP Whiting Refinery, made $2.6 billion in the previous quarter. It increased its underlying replacement cost profit because of higher oil prices.

The company has delivered eight projects and worked to build up its renewables pipeline worldwide, including by investing in solar energy in the United States.

“We are a year into executing BP’s strategy to become an integrated energy company and are making good progress — delivering another quarter of strong performance while investing for the future in a disciplined way,” CEO Bernard Looney said. "Based on the underlying performance of our business, an improving outlook for the environment and confidence in our balance sheet, we are increasing our resilient dividend by 4% per ordinary share and in addition, we are commencing a buyback of $1.4 billion from first-half surplus cash flow.