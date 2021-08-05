BP turns quarterly profit of $2.8 billion, announces $1.4 billion share buyback

BP turned a profit of $2.8 billion in the second quarter and will buy back up to $1.4 billion worth of outstanding shares from stockholders.
The London-based energy giant, which runs the BP Whiting Refinery, made $2.6 billion in the previous quarter. It increased its underlying replacement cost profit because of higher oil prices.
The company has delivered eight projects and worked to build up its renewables pipeline worldwide, including by investing in solar energy in the United States.
“We are a year into executing BP’s strategy to become an integrated energy company and are making good progress — delivering another quarter of strong performance while investing for the future in a disciplined way,” CEO Bernard Looney said. "Based on the underlying performance of our business, an improving outlook for the environment and confidence in our balance sheet, we are increasing our resilient dividend by 4% per ordinary share and in addition, we are commencing a buyback of $1.4 billion from first-half surplus cash flow.
"On average at around $60 per barrel, we expect to be able to deliver buybacks of around $1 billion per quarter and to have capacity for an annual increase in the dividend per ordinary share of around 4%, through 2025. This shows we continue to perform while transforming BP — generating value for our shareholders today while we transition the company for the future."
BP brought in an operating cash flow of $5.4 billion during the second quarter. The company's net debt fell to $32.7 billion, under its net debt target of $35 billion.
Amid improving market conditions and the world economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, the company now plans to devote 60% of its surplus cash flow to share buybacks and the remaining 40% to an improvement of its balance sheet. If oil averages the expected $60 per barrel, the company expects to buy back $1 billion worth of shares.
“Our success depends on hydrocarbons from our oil, gas and refining assets — they are the engine that delivers cash for our investors and investment in our new businesses," said Gordon Birrell, executive vice president of production and operations.
BP plans to boost its second-quarter dividend by 4% to 5.46 cents per share.
“We’re building real momentum towards the aims we set out in our strategy. Our 2Q performance demonstrates how our businesses deliver performance today while building future growth — performing while transforming," said Emma Delaney, executive vice president of customers and products.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Schoop's, Shark's and Aldo close in Southlake Mall; Segway course and Harry Potter attraction come to mall
Closed
Schoop's Hamburgers closed in the food court at Southlake Mall, where it was one of the longest-running staples.
Closed
Shark's Fish and Chicken also closed its location in the food court at Southlake Mall.
Closed
Aldo closed in the Southlake Mall in Hobart after the struggling chain filed for bankruptcy protection as it looks to restructure its debt.
Open
As traditional brick-and-mortar retail chains continue to suffer because of the disruptive force of e-commerce and the convenience of getting …
Coming soon
Harry Potter is flying his Quidditch broom into Hobart.
Open
Old School Bar and Grill is now serving drinks in Merrillville.
Coming soon
Smoothie King plans to take over a former Brown's Chicken in Tinley Park.
Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and …
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Ramen District, Chick-fil-A, Good News Vintage, Tacos & Burritos Rancho Grande and Starbucks opening; The Room closed
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Ramen District, Chick-fil-A, Good News Vintage, Tacos & Burritos Rancho Grande and Starbucks opening; The Room closed