Broadstep buys Bethesda residential and support programs, including in Valpo, South Haven, Lowell

Broadstep Behavioral Health acquired Bethesda Lutheran Communities' residential and support programs in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana, including locations in Valparaiso, South Haven and Lowell.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based company, which is owned by Boston-based Bain Capital, serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and mental illnesses characterized as severe and persistent. It is absorbing Bethesda Lutheran Communities’ homes and day programs that focus on behavioral support, job placement and life skills development.

“We are pleased to welcome Bethesda team members and the individuals they serve into the Broadstep family,” said Lynn Mason, Broadstep’s president and CEO. “Together, we look forward to addressing the many challenges facing behavioral health care and continuing to improve the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities — a mission established by Bethesda almost 120 years ago.”

Broadstep has been expanding throughout the Midwest, including by acquiring Good Hope Manor in Wisconsin in December. It now will serve an estimated 26,000 people in Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin who are on a waiting list for housing and services.