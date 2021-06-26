 Skip to main content
Broadstep buys Bethesda residential and support programs, including in Valpo, South Haven, Lowell
 Joseph S. Pete

Broadstep Behavioral Health acquired Bethesda Lutheran Communities' residential and support programs in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana, including locations in Valparaiso, South Haven and Lowell.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based company, which is owned by Boston-based Bain Capital, serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and mental illnesses characterized as severe and persistent. It is absorbing Bethesda Lutheran Communities’ homes and day programs that focus on behavioral support, job placement and life skills development.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

“We are pleased to welcome Bethesda team members and the individuals they serve into the Broadstep family,” said Lynn Mason, Broadstep’s president and CEO. “Together, we look forward to addressing the many challenges facing behavioral health care and continuing to improve the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities — a mission established by Bethesda almost 120 years ago.”

Broadstep has been expanding throughout the Midwest, including by acquiring Good Hope Manor in Wisconsin in December. It now will serve an estimated 26,000 people in Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin who are on a waiting list for housing and services.

“There are so many individuals that need help,” Mason said. “Behavioral health is still a segment of the population that is largely forgotten. That’s not where they should be. Individuals with low IQs are not only challenged with their learning disability, many also struggle with behavioral health disorders that have never been addressed. At Broadstep, I believe we can build the right continuum of care and align with great community partners, health systems and payers to help address these needs.”

Broadstep seeks to increase access to care to an underserved population that weighs heavily upon the health care and criminal justice systems.

“Putting their quality of life in jail aside for a moment, the cost to keep and treat individuals in prison is three times the amount of those not incarcerated," Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Scott Huntington said. "This person, this child, this adult is struggling, and we believe we have the opportunity within this health care system and with our partners to tackle these challenges. We want to make sure they can live a good quality, productive life and be an additive back to their communities.”

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

