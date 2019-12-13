{{featured_button_text}}
Buffington Harbor wins Carmeuse sustainability award

Cameuse's Buffington Harbor operation in Gary won a sustainability award from the company.

 Provided

Carmeuse's Buffington Harbor operation in Gary — which turns recyclable material into fuel — won the company's annual sustainability award for 2019.

“Each year, the scoring committee picks a project that best represents Carmeuse’s commitment to sustainability,” said David Swisher, Carmeuse corporate environmental manager. “Sites are challenged to implement comprehensive programs that support people in local communities, impact the planet and promote prosperity.”

The Pittsburgh-based company, which makes lime and limestone for steelmaking, power generation, road construction and other industrial applications, appointed 11 nominees worldwide. A 15-person committee judged each operation's sustainability program based on criteria like creativity, innovation and adaptability to other locations.

The Buffington operation on Lake Michigan, which furnishes raw materials to Northwest Indiana's lakefront steel mills, won Carmeuse’s 2019 Sustainability Award for its Recycling Day program. The company brought a local Boys and Girls Club in for a tour that focused on recycling, sustainability, energy conservation, careers in science and alternative fuels. It highlights Buffington's process for turning recyclable materials into fuel, which it developed because it did not have a local service to pick up recyclables and it did not want to dump more waste in area landfills.

“We are proud of the sustainability efforts at each and every Carmeuse site,” Swisher said. “This year’s finalists demonstrated commitment to impacting communities through positive, interactive programs. Carmeuse Buffington stood out because of the improved waste management of the site, while teaching the importance of recycling to local youth, inspiring a new generation to conserve energy.”

