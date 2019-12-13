Carmeuse's Buffington Harbor operation in Gary — which turns recyclable material into fuel — won the company's annual sustainability award for 2019.
“Each year, the scoring committee picks a project that best represents Carmeuse’s commitment to sustainability,” said David Swisher, Carmeuse corporate environmental manager. “Sites are challenged to implement comprehensive programs that support people in local communities, impact the planet and promote prosperity.”
The Pittsburgh-based company, which makes lime and limestone for steelmaking, power generation, road construction and other industrial applications, appointed 11 nominees worldwide. A 15-person committee judged each operation's sustainability program based on criteria like creativity, innovation and adaptability to other locations.
The Buffington operation on Lake Michigan, which furnishes raw materials to Northwest Indiana's lakefront steel mills, won Carmeuse’s 2019 Sustainability Award for its Recycling Day program. The company brought a local Boys and Girls Club in for a tour that focused on recycling, sustainability, energy conservation, careers in science and alternative fuels. It highlights Buffington's process for turning recyclable materials into fuel, which it developed because it did not have a local service to pick up recyclables and it did not want to dump more waste in area landfills.
“We are proud of the sustainability efforts at each and every Carmeuse site,” Swisher said. “This year’s finalists demonstrated commitment to impacting communities through positive, interactive programs. Carmeuse Buffington stood out because of the improved waste management of the site, while teaching the importance of recycling to local youth, inspiring a new generation to conserve energy.”
Unions once represented more than 40 percent of the workforce in Indiana. Times have changed and factories employ fewer workers than they used to but unions remain robust in the Region, a lunchpail community that remains true to its blue-collar roots. Union Proud signs sprout in yards from North Lake County to the Region’s far rural outskirts. Here, the union hall remains as integral a hub of community as the church, the ball field, the bowling alley and the Elks Lodge. Union workers forge steel, refine oil, build roads and keep the Region running. Here’s a look at the enduring presence of private-sector unions in Northwest Indiana:
The International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Iron Ship Builders, Blacksmiths, Forgers and Helpers represents an array of skilled tradesmen who build and maintain pressure vessels.
Local 374 in Hammond
The International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers is, an AFL-CIO affiliate, represents bricklayers, restoration specialists, pointers, cleaners, caulkers, stonemasons, marble masons, cement masons, plasterers, tile setters, terrazzo mechanics, and tile, marble and terrazzo finishers.
Local 4 in Merrillville
The United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America represents more than half a million skilled contractors in the construction industry.
Training center and local 1005 in Hobart
Local 599 in Hammond
The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers represents 750,000 electricians, linemen, wiremen and utility employees.
Local 697 in Merrillville
Local 531 in LaPorte
The International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers Union, an AFL-CIO affiliate, represents 120,000 members in North America who work on bridges, structural steel, and other architectural projects.
Local 395 in Portage
The Northern Indiana Area Labor Federation, formerly the Northwest Indiana Federal of Labor, represents 55 different unions based in Northwest Indiana or that represent Northwest Indiana workers.
Office in Merrillville
LiUNA, the Laborers’ International Union of North America, represents workers in the construction industry.
Local 41 in Munster
Local 81 in Gary
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers represents more than 700,000 workers and retirees nationwide.
Local 1227 in Valparaiso
The Indiana State AFLCIO affiliate “works to promote economic development, work site safety, and apprenticeship and journey-level training.”
Office in Portage
The International Union of Operating Engineers represents construction workers who build infrastructure like bridges and tunnels.
Local 150 in Merrillville
The International Union of Painters and Allied Trades represents painters, decorators, glaziers, drywall finishers, coating application specialists, hydroblaster technicians and vacuum technicians.
Training Center and District 91 in Merrillville
The Plumbers Union represents licensed plumbers and contractors.
Local 210 in Merrillville
United Union of Roofers, Waterproofers and Allied Workers represents workers in the construction industry.
Local 26 in Merrillville
The International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers represents skilled craftsmen, including sheet metal workers and coppersmiths.
Local 20 in Portage
The International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents both blue-collar and professional workers in an array of industries.
Local 142 in Gary
The Unite Here union represents workers in hotels, gaming, food service and more, including at local casinos.
Local 1 in Chicago
The UAW represents auto workers at the Lear plant in Hammond, as well as at Ford’s Chicago Assembly Plant and Chicago Stamping Plant just across the state line.
Local 588 in Hammond
The United Food and Commercial Workers union represents retail workers at supermarkets and drugstores.
Local 881 in Illinois
Local 1546 in Illinos
The union represents 1.2 million steelworkers, who serve in a wide array of industries, including oil refining, telecommunications, rubber, glass, tires and pharmaceuticals.
