Business snapshots: Gina's Teardrop Cafe, New Lenox, Dancing Marlin Restaurant, Frankfort, Hailstorm Brewing, Tinley Park

“We feel fortunate to be part of this wonderful community where we enjoy a rewarding relationship with residents and businesses alike,” said Konior. “The Dancing Marlin team looks forward to many more years of serving this outstanding community."

Hailstorm Brewing

Tinley Park

When two home brewers got together with a plan to share their love of craft beer, Hailstorm Brewing was born. It opened at 8060 186th St. in 2016 as the first craft brewery in Tinley Park.

“We specialize in a constantly changing beer and food menu. We want every visit to Hailstorm to offer something new,” said co-owner Chris Schiller. “I think we're unique in the sheer number of new and ever evolving craft beer styles we produce, as well as our distribution throughout greater Chicagoland.”

A visit to Hailstorm is sure to introduce you to something you haven’t tried before. “We like to bring beer styles to Tinley that are trending in other regions of the country before they are common here. We were one of the first to scale up the hazy IPA style, and we're moving into some slushie and snow-cone beers now that are hot out west. They'll be pretty new here and may take a while to catch on but it's fun to have really different stuff,” said Schiller.