Business snapshots: Gina's Teardrop Cafe, New Lenox, Dancing Marlin Restaurant, Frankfort, Hailstorm Brewing, Tinley Park

Gina’s Teardrop Cafe
New Lenox
In 2013 Gina Buck decided it was time to use her vast restaurant experience and venture out on her own. She had started in the restaurant industry waiting tables at age 15.
“In November of 2013, the restaurant was opened (at 826 W. Laraway Rd., New Lenox) and within one year we were already expanding into the next spot in our strip mall as the restaurant was bursting at the seams,” said Marisa Nardi, head of marketing and Buck's sister. “Our family-friendly restaurant specializes in homestyle cooking, including made-to-order skillets, omelets, pancakes, waffles, French toast and crepes. We are famous for our homemade daily soups that we serve with each sandwich, club, wrap or panini. You definitely won’t leave our restaurant hungry.”
Nardi said her sister loves to give back and enjoys being part of the community. That even earned her a New Lenox “Business of the Year” award from the New Lenox Chamber of Commerce in 2019. “It was because of all the charitable giving Gina does. She hosts a free monthly veteran’s breakfast on the last Monday of every month that she has been doing for well over two years now,” said Nardi. “Our friendly staff, homemade food and contributions to our community are what set us apart from the rest.”
Dancing Marlin Restaurant
Frankfort
The Dancing Marlin founding team had a vision for creating a new concept for dining in the southwest suburbs: A culinary destination where shared experiences could enrich relationships between friends, family and new acquaintances.
“The focus was to craft a dining experience unlike anything the area had known, offering innovative sharable plates with a menu that never gets old and where food and drink ignite enthusiastic conversation,” owner Raymond Konior said of the restaurant at 20590 S. LaGrange Rd., Frankfort. “We feature a dedicated from-scratch culinary team, offering a seasonally inspired New American menu that can be sampled and shared across multiple courses and enjoyed in both small and entree-size large plates. Our menu is varied and eclectic and is filed with familiar favorites from land and sea, alongside dishes that borrow spices and culinary techniques from world cuisine.”
Among the most popular items on their constantly changing menu are crab stuffed peppers, New York strip steak served Tuscan style, the DM cheeseburger and the “Off the Hook” seafood specials. “We cater to those with special dietary needs, offering many gluten-free and vegan selections,” said Konior.
The restaurant opened in 2013, and Konior called Frankfort “the ideal location for setting the Dancing Marlin roots."
“We feel fortunate to be part of this wonderful community where we enjoy a rewarding relationship with residents and businesses alike,” said Konior. “The Dancing Marlin team looks forward to many more years of serving this outstanding community."
Hailstorm Brewing
Tinley Park
When two home brewers got together with a plan to share their love of craft beer, Hailstorm Brewing was born. It opened at 8060 186th St. in 2016 as the first craft brewery in Tinley Park.
“We specialize in a constantly changing beer and food menu. We want every visit to Hailstorm to offer something new,” said co-owner Chris Schiller. “I think we're unique in the sheer number of new and ever evolving craft beer styles we produce, as well as our distribution throughout greater Chicagoland.”
A visit to Hailstorm is sure to introduce you to something you haven’t tried before. “We like to bring beer styles to Tinley that are trending in other regions of the country before they are common here. We were one of the first to scale up the hazy IPA style, and we're moving into some slushie and snow-cone beers now that are hot out west. They'll be pretty new here and may take a while to catch on but it's fun to have really different stuff,” said Schiller.
The brewery has a chef who prepares everything ranging from smoked chicken wings to flatbreads to soups from scratch. “We keep it exciting because you never know what we’re going to have,” Schiller said. Menus change weekly.
“It's been awesome being a part of Tinley Park, and they have embraced our creativity and helped us build our reputation,” said Schiller.
— Carrie Steinweg