Business snapshots

“What makes FUSE salon and spa unique is the people, and we believe in putting our team first. Education, team builds and putting family first has created an unbreakable award-winning team,” said Freeman. “We love Frankfort for an array of reasons. We love the people and especially the surrounding historic businesses. There is so much local business support.”

Recently, FUSE expanded and opened an apparel store called RARE APPAREL28.

Creative Cakes Bakery

Tinley Park

For more than 30 years, Creative Cakes has been a family-owned destination for amazing desserts at 16649 Oak Park Ave. The high-volume, custom cake shop was founded in Tinley Park in 1989. In addition to wedding cakes, Creative Cakes specializes in individualized cakes, cupcakes and pastries for every occasion.

“Our customers' life events are very special, and it is important to take the time and care to ensure that not only will the cake be delicious, but that it will be a centerpiece for their guests to talk about for years to come,” says co-owner Becky Palermo. She added that taking care of their employees is of equal importance to her. “They are a part of our family. Many of the employees that we hired on when the business was growing and evolving are still with us today.