Can job market sustain its gains? Uncertainties cloud future

WASHINGTON — Layoffs are slowing, unemployment is declining and hiring is gradually rising, suggesting that a steady rebound may be afoot in the U.S. job market.
Or is it?
So many uncertainties are overhanging the economy that no one knows whether hiring will expand steadily in the months ahead or merely plateau as employers recall only enough of their laid-off staffers to partially reopen for business.
The most dangerous risk is that the coronavirus will roar back with renewed intensity, forcing millions of businesses to shut down again and resume deep job cuts.
The outlook is so opaque that at a news conference last week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell used the words “uncertain” or “uncertainty” seven times to describe the outlook for economy.
“The extent of the downturn and the pace of recovery," Powell said, "remain extraordinarily uncertain and will depend in large part on our success in containing the virus."
While it’s hard to say what the future holds for America’s roughly 30 million unemployed, here are some key factors that will determine how that future unfolds.
WILL THERE BE ANOTHER WAVE OF THE VIRUS?
On Thursday, stock prices plunged more than 5%, driven largely by reports that the number of coronavirus cases is rising again in much of the United States as more reopened businesses draw customers without the full use of protective masks and social distancing.
An Associated Press analysis this week found that in 21 states, the rolling seven-day average of new cases per capita was higher than the average seven days earlier. In some states, reported cases and hospitalizations surged after state officials lifted their business lockdowns.
Powell and other economists have warned that a second viral outbreak would lead many more consumers to stay home, thereby dealing another blow to restaurants, bars and retailers, and likely causing more layoffs.
WILL MANY COMPANIES GO OUT OF BUSINESS?
Many people who have lost jobs say they regard their layoffs as temporary and that as the economy rebounds, they expect to return to their old employers. This has already happened to some employees of restaurants, retailers and construction companies. If that trend were to continue, it could deliver a relatively fast recovery and a steady decline in unemployment.
Yet as the recession that began in February drags on, more and more of the unemployed will face a tougher problem: They may have no business to go back to.
Retailers, for example, are closing stores permanently and declaring bankruptcy. Discount goods retailer Tuesday Morning late last month became the fifth large retail chain to go bankrupt amid the pandemic, after J.C. Penney, J. Crew, Neiman Marcus and discounter Stage Stores.
Coresight Research says it expects 20,000 to 25,000 stores to permanently close this year, up from 9,800 last year, which was itself a record. This trend would mean that hundreds of thousands of jobs wouldn't return. Some companies in the travel and energy industries will likely go out of business in the coming weeks or months.
So far, the pace of business bankruptcies has yet to surge. Amy Quackenboss, executive director of the American Bankruptcy Institute, credits the government's relief efforts, notably its small business lending program, with limiting the number of household and business bankruptcies.
“As this relief runs its course, however," she added, “mounting financial challenges may result in more households and companies seeking the shelter of bankruptcy.”
HOW MANY RESTAURANT JOBS WILL RETURN?
As much as it has any industry, the pandemic has devastated restaurants and left their future deeply uncertain. Forced to close their dining rooms to comply with government lockdowns, U.S. restaurants and bars slashed 5.4 million jobs in April, a 45% plunge. Barely 1.4 million of those lost jobs returned in May.
Restaurants are increasingly, if only partially, reopening, in many cases with their indoor dining strictly limited to fewer customers. It’s unclear whether most Americans will regain their pre-pandemic enthusiasm for eating out. Local governments, newly vigilant about a potential resurgence of the virus, may continue to require restaurants to restrict seating capacity.
“A lot of those restaurants may not have been able to carry themselves through the shutdown … or they can’t make a profit on a table setup that is half of what is used to be,’’ said Barbara Denham, senior economist at the commercial real estate research firm Moody’s Analytics REIS.
AP Writers Paul Wiseman in Washington and Mike Stobbe and Anne D'Innocenzio in New York contributed to this report.
