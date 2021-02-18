Casino industry report charts sharp drop in 2020 revenues

LAS VEGAS — A national casino industry group said Wednesday the pandemic cut gambling revenue in the U.S. by 31% in 2020, compared with the year before.

The American Gaming Association’s annual Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker put the revenue total at $30 billion for 2020, marking the first market contraction for the industry since 2014 and the lowest total since 2003.

“COVID-19 devastated our business and the employees and communities across the country that rely on casino gaming’s success,” association President and CEO Bill Miller said in a statement that also pointed to the effects of a “standstill” involving live entertainment, meetings and conventions.

“Hospitality and travel have been among the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic,” Miller said. "These numbers show the economic realities of COVID-19 and underscore the importance of targeted federal relief and ramped-up vaccine distribution.”

The report from the industry advocacy and lobbying group noted the decrease in revenues in 2020 was far greater than the 8.4% drop charted from 2007 to 2009 during the Great Recession.

The organization reported what it termed positive momentum in the past three months of the year, tallying nearly $9.2 billion in revenue — up 1.7% from the third quarter.