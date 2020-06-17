Casinos, airlines seek return to normality

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The outbreak of the coronavirus has dealt a shock to the global economy with unprecedented speed. Following are developments Tuesday related to the national and global response, the work place and the spread of the virus.

TRAVEL: The pandemic has altered travel behavior in multiple ways and severely damaged cruise operators and airlines, though there are signs of a life.

— The United States and China have agreed to let each other’s airlines make four weekly flights between countries, according to the Transportation Department, easing an impasse between the world’s two biggest economies. U.S. airlines suspended flights to and from China earlier this year.

Delta and United sought to resume flights but complained that China was blocking them while Chinese carriers continued flying to the U.S. Delta said it will fly once a week from Seattle to Shanghai with a stopover in Seoul, and it will add a second weekly flight from Detroit in July. United did not immediately comment.

— Thailand approved three projects worth at total of more than 22 billion baht ($707 million) to help the country ’s reeling tourism industry. The funds are intended to stimulate domestic travel between July and October. Tourism receipts normally account for more than 10% of Thailand’s GDP.