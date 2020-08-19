You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Centier Bank awards $1,000 to Billinero drawing winner
urgent

Centier Bank awards $1,000 to Billinero drawing winner

{{featured_button_text}}
Centier Bank awards $1,000 to Billinero drawing winner

Robert Bono won $1,000 from Centier's gamefied savings app.

 Provided

MERRILLVILLE — Lake of the Four Seasons resident Robert Bono is the latest winner of a $1,000 cash prize from Billinero, Centier Bank's gamefied savings app.

About a year ago, he started using Centier's Billinero app-based savings account that encourages people to save by giving them the chance to win monthly and quarterly prizes in order to save money for his daughter Claudia's college education.

She was slated to begin her sophomore year at Ball State University in Muncie this fall but ended up going to Purdue University Northwest closer to home to cut down on costs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I wanted to find a way to easily save money just for my daughter’s college expenses,” Bono said. “If I had used my personal savings account, then I surely would have had to dip into the funds because of things that come up all the time. I’m really glad I used Billinero, because I was able to designate the account for a specific expense."

The app, which is available to be downloaded for free on Apple's App Store and Google Play, is often used by people saving for major life expenses like vacations, home repairs, or weddings, said Chris Campbell, executive vice president of Billinero. Users are automatically entered into raffles if they squirrel away at least $25 each month.

“Folks just like Robert are using Billinero as an additional account to achieve a specific saving goal,” Campbell said. “It’s a fun and rewarding way to achieve those financial goals while also earning chances to win cash prizes just for making deposits into your account.”

Launched a year ago, the app has expanded Merrillville-based Centier's reach beyond its home base of Indiana by opening it up to new online savings account customers in Arkansas, Connecticut, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon, South Carolina, and Virginia.

For more information visit, billinero.com.

How much do Northwest Indiana CEOs make?

0
0
0
0
0

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: BP looks to slash oil and gas production by 40%, become 'very different company'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts