Centier Bank awards $1,000 to Billinero drawing winner

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — Lake of the Four Seasons resident Robert Bono is the latest winner of a $1,000 cash prize from Billinero, Centier Bank's gamefied savings app.

About a year ago, he started using Centier's Billinero app-based savings account that encourages people to save by giving them the chance to win monthly and quarterly prizes in order to save money for his daughter Claudia's college education.

She was slated to begin her sophomore year at Ball State University in Muncie this fall but ended up going to Purdue University Northwest closer to home to cut down on costs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I wanted to find a way to easily save money just for my daughter’s college expenses,” Bono said. “If I had used my personal savings account, then I surely would have had to dip into the funds because of things that come up all the time. I’m really glad I used Billinero, because I was able to designate the account for a specific expense."

The app, which is available to be downloaded for free on Apple's App Store and Google Play, is often used by people saving for major life expenses like vacations, home repairs, or weddings, said Chris Campbell, executive vice president of Billinero. Users are automatically entered into raffles if they squirrel away at least $25 each month.