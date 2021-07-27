Centier names new Community Reinvestment Act officer, Merrillville branch manager

The Merrillville-based bank, the largest family-owned bank in Indiana, also appointed Marie Robinson to run its Merrillville Strack and Van Til’s branch.

A veteran of the financial industry and Purdue University alumna, she's worked for Centier Bank since 2008 and as branch manager of its Gary Glen Park branch since 2014.

“It is a pleasure to help guide someone on their financial journey and then celebrate with them when they have achieved their goals,” Robinson said. “Hearing a client say, ‘I couldn’t have done this without you,’ is the most rewarding part of my job.”

LaToya Goodwin, regional sales manager at Centier Bank, said she empowers others to ensure excellent service for clients.

“Marie cares about her job, and that is reflected in all of her personal interactions and the interactions clients have with team members at the branch,” Goodwin said. “We have been lucky to have Marie in the Centier family for over 12 years and are so proud of her accomplishments.”

The East Chicago resident serves as a board member for the New Ebenezer MBC, on the board of the Salvation Army Gary-Merrillville, and as board treasurer for Neighbors’ Education Opportunities in Portage.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.