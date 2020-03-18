Centier, Peoples, other Region banks closing all branch lobbies amid coronavirus threat

Centier, which dates back to 1895 and now has 900 employees across the state, created a page of its website, Centier.com/Coronavirus, to update customers about the rapidly evolving circumstances.

"Keeping our clients and associates abreast of our business decisions – as guided by health officials and the prioritization of safety – is extremely important," Schrage said. "We will also be sending updates via email, as well as posting on social media. As a family bank that has been in business for 125 years, we value the trust you place in us every day. Thank you for your understanding and loyalty during this time, as we all work together to do our part."

Peoples Bank also is temporarily closing the branch lobbies of all 22 branches in Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland. Customers can still do drive-up banking and come in with a scheduled appointment if absolutely necessary.