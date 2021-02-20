Century-old Innsbrook Country Club in Merrillville up for sale

The Innsbrook Country Club, a long-running golf course and private country club in Merrillville, is up for sale.
The Leisure Investment Properties Group of Marcus & Millichap is listing the club at 6701 Taft St, which includes an 18-hole golf course, an Olympic-sized swimming pool with a waterpark and two restaurants and public banquet facilities in a 24,000-square-foot clubhouse.
It also has a pro shop, an 11-acre practice facility and bocce courts.
More than 80 adjoining acres with development potential are being offered along with the 101-year-old country club.
“Innsbrook Country Club has established an outstanding reputation for quality, elegance and tradition since opening in 1919," Lead Golf Investment Advisor Rob Waldron said. "The development potential of the additional acreage certainly adds value to this unique acquisition opportunity."
Designed by William Langford & Theodore Moreau, the golf course is routed through rolling terrain that includes lakes, streams, native grasses and tree-lined fairways. It features a classic parkland design and can be played by golfers of all ability levels.
"Innsbrook Country Club is recognized as one of the best-conditioned courses in Northwest Indiana, with a mix of bentgrass and poa-annua from tee to green and bentgrass greens that roll fast and true," Marcus & Millichap said in a news release. "Innsbrook Country Club offers a challenging, yet enjoyable test of golf. The par 72 layout plays to 6,640 yards from the championship tees with a course rating of 72.2 and a slope of 132."
The golf cart fleet and most of the maintenance equipment would be included in any sale.
In addition to being a popular destination for golfers, Innsbrook has hosted many business events over the years, including an annual Methodist Hospitals gala.
For more information, visit www.leisurepropertiesgroup.com or www.MarcusMillichap.com.