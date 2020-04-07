Chicago jail sees 1st possible coronavirus-related death

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHICAGO — The death of a 59-year-old man who had been detained at the Cook County Jail was likely due to complications of the coronavirus, officials announced Tuesday.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine cause of death, the sheriff's department said. It could be the first death related to the virus at the Chicago jail where since March 27 the number of detainees to test positive for COVID-19 has risen from 28 to 230. Additionally, 92 sheriff's personnel at the jail have tested positive.

The detainee, Jeffery Pendleton, was booked in July 2018 on charges of armed violence and being an armed habitual criminal, according to a sheriff's office news release. After he tested positive for the virus, he was taken to Stroger Hospital on March 30 and died there Sunday.

A judge in late March, in an effort to slow the spread of the virus in the jail, ordered bail reduction hearings to bring down the jail population by releasing detainees who are not considered a threat to public safety. Since the hearings began, the jail population has dropped by almost 900 to 4,567, according to sheriff's department statistics.