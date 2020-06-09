Chicago loses another big trade show to coronavirus pandemic

CHICAGO — The financial cost of the coronavirus crisis in Chicago continues to climb as another major trade show has been canceled.
The International Manufacturing Technology Show that was scheduled to be held at McCormick Place in September is the latest trade show to be scrapped because of the pandemic.
More than 129,000 people had signed up to attend the show, one of the largest in the city, and McCormick Place spokeswoman Cynthia McCafferty told the Chicago Tribune that the show was expected to account for more than 99,300 hotel room nights.
Conventions are crucial to the city's financial health and the show is the latest of nearly 100 events at McCormick Place to be canceled this year. McCafferty said those cancellations add up to a loss of more than $1.4 billion that attendees would have spent on things like hotels, entertainment, restaurants and transportation.
Organizers of the convention that has been held every even-numbered year in Chicago since 1947 said the uncertainty of just when conventions might return to Illinois under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's five-phase reopening plan prompted them to cancel.
Under the plan, gatherings of more 50 people can't resume until the final phase. In order to get to that phase, either a vaccine must be available or there must be a highly effective treatment in place.
The Association for Manufacturing Technology, the trade group that owns and manages the show, did not see that happening by the time the show was scheduled to be held, according to Peter Eelman, vice president of exhibitions and chief experience officer for the association.
Griffith rally
Lake Station Black Lives Matter protest
Lake Station Black Lives Matter protest
Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity protest
Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity protest
Lake Station Black Lives Matter protest
Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity protest
Lake Station Black Lives Matter protest
Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity protest
Lake Station Black Lives Matter protest
Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity protest
Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity protest
Lake Station Black Lives Matter protest
Lake Station Black Lives Matter protest
Lake Station Black Lives Matter protest
Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity protest
Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity protest
Griffith rally
Griffith rally
Griffith rally
Griffith rally
Griffith rally
Griffith rally
Griffith rally
Griffith protest cell snap John Luke
Valparaiso Black Lives Matter protest
Valparaiso Black Lives Matter protest
Valparaiso Black Lives Matter protest
Valparaiso Black Lives Matter protest
NWI residents gather in Crown Point in remembrance of Breonna Taylor
America Protests Chicago Police
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Methodist employees stage peaceful protest in solidarity with national George Floyd demonstrations
Methodist employees stage peaceful protest in solidarity with national George Floyd demonstrations
Methodist employees stage peaceful protest in solidarity with national George Floyd demonstrations
Methodist employees stage peaceful protest in solidarity with national George Floyd demonstrations
Hundreds turn out for Black Lives Matter protest in LaPorte
Hundreds turn out for Black Lives Matter protest in LaPorte
Hundreds turn out for Black Lives Matter protest in LaPorte
Hundreds turn out for Black Lives Matter protest in LaPorte
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary protest
St. John protest
St. John protest
St. John protest
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
St. John protest
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
St. John protest
St. John protest
southlake mall protest 2.JPG
southlake mall protest 3.JPG
southlake mall protest 4.JPG
Southlake Mall protest.JPG
Southlake Mall protest 1.JPG
Cunningham 3.jpeg
Cunningham 1.jpeg
Protesters gather outside Munster Police Department
Protesters gather outside Munster Police Department
Tuesday BLM protest
Tuesday BLM protest
Tuesday BLM protest
Tuesday BLM protest
Tuesday BLM protest
UPDATE: Protest that closed many roads to the Borman Expressway ends up being a dozen people on a street corner
WATCH NOW: Crown Point officials address armed bystanders amid peaceful gathering
Calumet Avenue closed in anticipation of protest
Valpo protest
Police shut down Calumet Avenue at I-80/94 ahead of possible protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Portage Protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Purdue Northwest students stage a protest
Purdue Northwest students stage a protest
Purdue Northwest students stage a protest
Peaceful rally in Gary
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Merrillville protest
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Michigan City protest
Michigan City protest
Standoff on U.S. 30
Standoff on U.S. 30
Standoff on U.S. 30
Merrillville Walmart
Merrillville Target
Munster protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Lake County Tactical Unit at Southlake Mall rally
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police form blockade at 171st and Calumet
171st and Calumet
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.