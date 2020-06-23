Chicago Police using coronavirus to deny suspects' rights

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHICAGO — A lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges the Chicago Police Department has used the coronavirus pandemic and recent protests as “cover” to deny criminal suspects their legal right to speak with attorneys.

The lawsuit filed by the Cook County Public Defender's Office and activists from Black Lives Matter Chicago and other groups says police often refuse to tell attorneys where their clients are being held and frequently violate a state law allowing suspects to contact attorneys within an hour after being taken into custody.

A survey of defendants showed that over a two-month period since the pandemic hit, about a quarter of the defendants reported they had to wait at least five hours to make a call, according to the lawsuit. Another quarter of the defendants reported they were never allowed to make a call while in custody at a Chicago police station.

The police department has “denied and continues to deny arrestees legal representation and telephone access, using the COVID-19 pandemic and recent community protests as cover for their unlawful conduct," the lawsuit alleges.