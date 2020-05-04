Chroma Color to shut down newly acquired Plastic Colors Plant in Cal City, lay everyone off

Chroma Color Corporation is shutting down the Plastics Color Corporation of Illinois plant that's been a mainstay of Calumet City for nearly four decades.
McHenry, Illinois-based Chroma, a supplier for specialty color and additive concentrates, acquired Plastics Color in January for an undisclosed sum. Long headquartered in Calumet City, the company had been a global provider of polymer technologies and other products to plastic processors serving industries like the pharmaceutical, consumer goods, medical, and health and beauty.
The company had factories in North Carolina and China.
Chroma Chief Human Resources Officer Cassandra Birchbauer said 30 jobs will be lost by the end of the year, but everyone will receive severance.
"Plant is scheduled to stop production late July," she said. Some employees will stay until December to close use plant. We will consider transfer of employees to our McHenry Illinois plant and two North Carolina facilities."
The new owners are renaming Plastics Color Corporation Chroma Color Corporation on May 15 and transferring all production to other manufacturing sites, since the Cal City plant was deemed outdated and obsolete.
“Since the acquisition of Plastics Color Corporation’s assets and business took place earlier this year, we have been diligently exploring a wide array of opportunities to maximize the value we can bring to our customers with an optimal manufacturing footprint," Chroma CEO Tom Bolger said. "After careful consideration and recognizing that we have ample capacity available on more advanced manufacturing equipment located at other Chroma Color manufacturing sites, the decision to close the Calumet City location has been made. This decision puts us in the best position to invest in the locations that will best serve our customers.”
Chroma plants in Ohio, North Carolina and Massachusetts will handle the work the Calumet City factory did for 38 years.
“In preparation for this transition, Chroma Color has invested more than $1.5 million across our manufacturing sites," Vice President of Sales Bishop Beall said. "These recent investments include new equipment purchases, refurbishment of key equipment and assets, enhancements to our lab capabilities, and a variety of structural upgrades. The equipment upgrades included several twin-screw compounding lines, high intensity mixer, roto-cone blending system, and additional lab equipment. With these investments and the systematic transition plan currently in process, we are confident that this consolidation will allow us to deliver improved products, quality and service to our valued customers.”
Workers in Calumet City were told today they would be out of a job with the plant shutting down on July 31.
“Since the decision was reached, we have been proactively engaged in the technology transfer of product formulas, manufacturing processes, and regulatory compliance processes," Bolger said. "Production qualification is well underway for most products. We anticipate a seamless transition for current customers served out of Calumet City based on knowledge transfer and extensive experience at our other locations as well as some potential, limited job transfers. Detailed transition plans are in place and expected to be completed by the end of July.”
