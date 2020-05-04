Chroma Color to shut down newly acquired Plastic Colors Plant in Cal City, lay everyone off

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Chroma Color Corporation is shutting down the Plastics Color Corporation of Illinois plant that's been a mainstay of Calumet City for nearly four decades.

McHenry, Illinois-based Chroma, a supplier for specialty color and additive concentrates, acquired Plastics Color in January for an undisclosed sum. Long headquartered in Calumet City, the company had been a global provider of polymer technologies and other products to plastic processors serving industries like the pharmaceutical, consumer goods, medical, and health and beauty.

The company had factories in North Carolina and China.

Chroma Chief Human Resources Officer Cassandra Birchbauer said 30 jobs will be lost by the end of the year, but everyone will receive severance.

"Plant is scheduled to stop production late July," she said. Some employees will stay until December to close use plant. We will consider transfer of employees to our McHenry Illinois plant and two North Carolina facilities."

The new owners are renaming Plastics Color Corporation Chroma Color Corporation on May 15 and transferring all production to other manufacturing sites, since the Cal City plant was deemed outdated and obsolete.