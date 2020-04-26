April showers? Step under our umbrella

I will promise you that you won't get to play buzz word bingo with this column. I'll save the insightful comments on the social and economic impact of this crisis for those with real editorial chops.
What I can expound in great detail is Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and appointment television. For those of you that may have caught the early episodes of ESPN's documentary about the 1996-97 Chicago Bulls called "The Last Dance," it was the first time most of us have turned on the TV at a specified time to watch a scheduled program in about six weeks. The irony was that it was to watch a documentary about an event that happened 23 years ago. 23 years? 23 = MJ. Delicious.
During one of the commercial breaks, Reese’s interrupted a slew of very serious and thoughtful commercials to implore us to simply enjoy more peanut butter cups. That's it, just eat more chocolate and peanut butter. Count me in! It was a welcomed interruption and clearly Reese’s did their research on their audience. Delicious.
Marketing is not at the top of too many business owners to-do lists right now, but it needs to be. The importance of maintaining a consistent message during both good and trying times is well documented, dating back to the earliest print advertising from the Chinese Song Dynasty in 960-1270 CE. OK, I said China. That's one spot you can fill on your buzz word bingo card.
So does my expertise on the '96-'97 Bulls and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups give me the right to preach the importance of marketing to business owners during a time when so many critical decisions are being made weekly, daily, hourly? Hardly, that would be about as foolish as it was for Jerry Krause to tell MJ that "players don't win championships, organizations do."
I wouldn't be so preachy unless I brought something to this party. The Times and nwi.com reach about 200,000 readers in print and online every day. During the last six weeks, those numbers have steadily increased, with web traffic at times doubling our normal audience. As the trusted source of local news and information, our news team has been unrelenting in doing everything they can to keep you informed, provide comfort and every now and then distract you with a bit of entertainment.
While the newsroom has been focused on keeping you connected to your world, our advertising team has been developing new marketing programs to ensure local businesses have affordable, reliable venues to reach out to their customers during this crisis. We’ve launched three new initiatives over the past month, and best of all, all three are available at no cost.
Local Business Marketing Grant
Announced this week by The Times President and Publisher Chris White, we are offering $500,000 in local marketing grants that can be leveraged towards our large portfolio of print and digital marketing solutions. The grants can range from $250 to $15,000 worth of matching advertising credits that will be awarded in April, May and June.
We're Open
This special directory has been available for a few weeks and offers local business visibility and the ability to communicate their hours of operation and any other way they are conducting business.
Buy Local
A website that provides local retailers and restaurants a platform to help them sell gift cards to be used now or at a later date.
Our ability to serve as Northwest Indiana’s news source depends on our ability to serve as the most dependable source of advertising services. We want to stand by the business community in the challenging times, just as we want to serve them during the boom times. We have the largest audience, a team of professional marketing consultants, and access to the best digital marketing services available. We want to be your partner for years to come.
Years to come, seems, well, years away, but together we’ll get there. We will support the Northwest Indiana business community in any way we can.
Let's help each other keep moving forward and when we get to dryer ground, I’ll be happy to meet you in-person and split a two-pack of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.
Tom Schager is vice president of sales for The Times Media Co.
