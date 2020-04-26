April showers? Step under our umbrella

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I will promise you that you won't get to play buzz word bingo with this column. I'll save the insightful comments on the social and economic impact of this crisis for those with real editorial chops.

What I can expound in great detail is Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and appointment television. For those of you that may have caught the early episodes of ESPN's documentary about the 1996-97 Chicago Bulls called "The Last Dance," it was the first time most of us have turned on the TV at a specified time to watch a scheduled program in about six weeks. The irony was that it was to watch a documentary about an event that happened 23 years ago. 23 years? 23 = MJ. Delicious.

During one of the commercial breaks, Reese’s interrupted a slew of very serious and thoughtful commercials to implore us to simply enjoy more peanut butter cups. That's it, just eat more chocolate and peanut butter. Count me in! It was a welcomed interruption and clearly Reese’s did their research on their audience. Delicious.