Basics of estate planning

4. Assign a power of attorney. A power of attorney is a legal document that assigns the right to manage your affairs if circumstances arise that prevent you from doing so. Each state has its own specific rules to establish this legal arrangement. Designating a person to be a “durable” power of attorney means they can act as your agent, making medical and/or financial decisions for you when needed.

5. Gather important information. Create a folder to house critical documents about your assets and obligations. This should include a copy of your will, deeds to property, car titles and other documents that show ownership of your assets. List all accounts where money is held, sources of income, bills and outstanding debts. Also list names, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses for anyone your next of kin may need to contact. Don’t forget to include user names, passwords and even answers to security questions to allow your survivors to access online accounts as well as your cell phone, voice mail and email accounts. Consider storing key materials in a safe deposit box, home safe or with a trusted adviser.

Preparing your estate is one of the most thoughtful things you can do for your loved ones. Be sure to consult with an attorney for assistance in creating the necessary documentation for your plan. Your financial adviser can review your estate goals to assure that your legacy intentions are consistent with your overall financial strategy.

Gregory A. Chona is a financial adviser with Ameriprise Financial Services in Crown Point. He specializes in fee-based financial planning and asset management strategies and has been in practice for 29 years. To contact him visit www.ameripriseadvisors.com/g.chona/, call 219-663-9860 ext. 114 or visit 11480 Broadway Crown Point. Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. and its affiliates do not offer tax or legal advice. Consumers should consult with their tax adviser or attorney regarding their specific situation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0