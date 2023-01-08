Estate Planning: A great time to plan

Well folks, 2022 is a not-too-distant memory and 2023 is upon us. A new year brings new beginnings.

The only thing we have to worry about for the next few months is the weather, tax preparation and remembering to write 2023 instead of 2022. It’s also a great time for those of you that haven’t yet planned to start.

I know that no one likes to think about dying. I’ve been doing this a long time: I get it. The problem is if you wait for the right time to plan, it may never come, or worse, might be too late.

I wrote a column years ago about why planning in the fall is the best time of year to get started. In that column, I specifically said that January and February weren’t a great time to start because of the weather. I would like to amend that statement and say that January and February are a great time to get started because of the weather. Think about it, when else during the year are you stuck in the house without a lot to do? Since estate planning requires a lot of thought, the winter hibernation provides you with that time. Fall is a great time to plan, too, but these next few cold winter months will likely provide you with the opportunity to stay in and think about the future.

Now, I know that estate planning will require you to hire an attorney. I also know that most people would rather get poked with a sharp stick then to get a lawyer. The good news is most attorneys aren’t at all like they are portrayed on television and in movies. Although attorneys tend to be a serious bunch, it’s important to remember that estate planning tends to be non-confrontational, so the discomfort level should be at a minimum.

If you are wondering where to start, begin with who you want to be in charge of your affairs. When I say in charge, I don’t just mean after death. Although it’s important to think about who you want to wrap up your affairs after death, it is equally important, if not more so, to decide who should help you out during your lifetime if you become incapacitated in some way.

Years ago, I read that a person is far more likely to encounter a serious illness or injury then they are to die. With that in mind, who do you want to be able conduct business for you if you can’t do it yourself? Who do you want to make medical decisions for you if you can’t make them? Planning for the distribution of your stuff after death is important, but planning for your care during your lifetime is importanter. (I know that’s not a word but I’ve been trying to work it into a column a long time.)

Once you decide who will be in charge, it’s time to think about who gets your stuff. This could be easy or complicated. Think about who is most deserving and would likely appreciate it the most. I don’t want to jump into the family dynamic, but sometimes equal shares to each of the children isn’t always the answer. Sometimes, it isn’t even close to being the answer.

Once you’ve thought about those things, it’s time to call the attorney. If you don’t have one, ask your friends and neighbors. A referral from a trusted person carries a lot of weight and it’s a pat on the back for the attorney. I love referrals because it means that someone trusts me enough to recommend me to someone that they care about. That’s an attaboy that can’t be beat.

Finally, meet with the attorney and get the plan moving. Write down your questions and concerns so that you get answers early in the process. Be prepared for discussions about your family and loved ones that might be a little uncomfortable. Also, have your ideas ready but don’t be afraid to consider different ideas from the attorney. An experienced attorney has seen it all and being an adviser is part of the job.

Well, that’s it folks. Make a new year’s resolution to take advantage of the next few months and get started. Unless you are really into Valentine’s Day, there aren’t a lot of pressing things this time of year, so have at it. You’ll enjoy the spring and summer more knowing that your affairs are in order.