This past weekend, my wife and I attended her cousin’s wedding. The bride was beautiful and everyone had a great time; until they didn’t.
At the end of the evening, the bride’s father, my wife’s uncle, started having chest pains and got sick. An ambulance was called to the reception and he walked into it under his own power. However, during the ambulance ride to the hospital, he went into full cardiac arrest.
Things really didn’t look good for a long time. We kept hearing things like “he’s non-responsive.” To be honest, we were all kind of watching the clock for it to pass midnight. The thought of a father dying on his daughter’s wedding day was just too horrifying to contemplate.
After more than an hour, we were put into a private waiting room and told a doctor would be in to talk to us. A half hour later, the doctor told us that they got a stent in and that the heart looked good. However, because of all the shocks that had to be given and the CPR, they wouldn’t know if there was any damage to the brain until the next day at the earliest.
Now folks, there is nothing quite like watching a woman in a wedding dress wandering around an emergency room to make you realize that bad things rarely happen at good times. It also reminds us just how fragile we are. We are all going to leave this world at some time and very few of us know when that will be.
What I hope all of you take away from this story is that because of the uncertainty that we all face, having a plan is essential. I can almost guarantee that when something really bad happens, none of us will be expecting it. That’s why we plan.
Having a Healthcare Representative Appointment or a Power of Attorney with Healthcare Powers is a must, because you never know when medical decisions will need to be made and you won’t be able to give them.
Having a plan for the orderly transfer of your assets is a must to make sure that when you leave your family, you don’t leave a mess. Don’t get me wrong, an orderly transfer of your assets won’t begin to make up for the pain that your loved ones will feel when you pass, but it will help. Don’t add to their pain and loss by not leaving a plan.
Let me say it again folks. This stuff is important.
I want to say thank you to the folks at River Pointe Country Club, the EMS personnel that got Tom to the hospital so quickly, and to the staff at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. I know that he is just another patient and all of you were just doing your jobs, but we love him, and you helping keep him around is very much appreciated.