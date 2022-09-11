Estate Planning: Addiction issues

Q: We have a sibling that has battled a drug problem for many years. He’s doing better now but our parents still have concerns. What can they do to plan around his problems? They don’t want to disinherit him but worry what will happen to him if he inherits money.

A: Unfortunately, this isn’t an uncommon estate planning issue. Addiction issues are far more common than you might think and aren’t just limited to drugs and alcohol. I see gambling issues pop up as well as addictions to other things that just aren’t healthy.

I also hear clients say that they don’t want to disinherit their loved one while they struggle with their addiction. I can certainly understand that. However, you also don’t want to hand a loved one the keys to their own destruction. Often times, funding the unhealthy behavior is worse than disinheriting a loved one. Enabling is not a good thing.

In these situations, a trust is usually the answer. Rather than leaving money to a loved one with an addiction, you leave the money to a trust for their benefit.

The terms of the trust can be tailored to fit the circumstance. For example, the trust proceeds can be used to assist the loved one during their recovery. If the beneficiary needs medical care during the recovery, the trust could pay for that. If the beneficiary needs financial support to pay for common expenses like housing and food, the trust could provide those things while he recovers.

Another thing that the trust could do is offer incentives to the beneficiary to seek help and pursue recovery. For example, the trust could offer financial support to the beneficiary provided that he was not using drugs or alcohol. It could require regular drug and alcohol screening and condition distributions on the screenings’ results. If he’s clean, he gets the money. If he’s not clean, he doesn’t get the money. Money is a great motivator and the carrot and stick approach can be useful.

The key is to prevent the loved one from receiving unfettered access to a pile of money that could be used by them to further their addictive behavior. The financial consequences could be bad but the personal cost could be far worse.

It is important to plan for a loved one with addiction issues. There are options that can be used to support them while not offering enough support to further their addictive behavior. Have an open conversation with the attorney so that solutions can be found.