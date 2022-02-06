Estate Planning: Advice to a new trustee

Q: My parents created a trust and I am the successor trustee. I’ve never done anything like this before. What are some of the things that I should know or be prepared for?

A: Don’t worry about lack of experience when serving as a trustee. Unless you’ve spent a lot of time as a bank trust officer, chances are pretty good serving as a successor trustee is going to be a new experience. I’m also guessing that you weren’t chosen because of your years of experience as a trustee but rather things like your honesty and their confidence in you.

The first and most important thing to do is to read the trust. I know trusts can be long and complicated. I also know that trusts are filled with words like "notwithstanding" and "foregoing." I’ve worked with trusts for a really long time and sometimes I still say “wait, what?”

After you have read the trust, read it again and highlight the confusing parts or write down things that you don’t understand. Then call the attorney.

The second important thing to do is get good advice. Trusts can be complicated documents that have legal and tax consequences. Make sure that you surround yourself with people in the know. Just because you are a trustee does not mean that you should be an attorney, CPA or investment genius. Get help if you need it. Don’t guess.

What’s important is that you have an understanding of what the trust does and who it benefits.

Once you know what the trust says, and who the beneficiary is, comply with the terms of the trust. If the trust says do something; do it. If the trust says don’t do something; don’t do it. Administering a trust isn’t rocket science but it can be confusing and complicated. I’ll say it again: don’t guess.

Also, don’t substitute your judgment for that of the person who created the trust. Don’t ignore the trust’s terms just because you wouldn’t have put something in it or wouldn’t have benefited this person or that person. The trust is your guide so follow it. If you feel that you absolutely can’t comply with the trust’s terms, talk to the attorney and get advice. Once again, don’t guess.

Keep track of what you did and why you did it. Chances are the trust will have a beneficiary and a contingent or remainder beneficiary who will get the money at the end. Treat them independently and remember that you may be asked to explain why you did something by one or both of the beneficiaries.

Remember that you are fiduciary so your job is probably to take care of the trust for someone else’s benefit, not your own. Make sure you keep that in mind at all times.

Finally, remember that you aren’t going to be perfect. Chances are pretty good that you are going to make a mistake. If you do, own it. Don’t try to brush it under the rug. Mistakes can be forgiven. Intentionally hiding the mistake or reckless disregard for the terms probably can’t be.

Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.

