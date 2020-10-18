Estate planning and divorces

Q: Our daughter recently divorced her husband. She gets along OK with him and they share custody of the kids. They had wills while they were married.
Can she just tear up her old will? Should she execute a new one eliminating him from her estate? How does she include the kids if they are minors?
A: There is a lot to unpack here, but what I think you are really asking is what needs to be done to an estate plan after a divorce. The answer is simple: a lot.
First, under the Indiana Code, all provisions in a will in favor of an ex-spouse are revoked as a matter of law. In other words, if you leave stuff to a spouse that you later divorce, those provisions are revoked and are not enforceable. That’s not to say that you can’t include an ex-spouse in your will. You just need to execute a new will.
Although the ex-spouse is removed from the will, I still think that your daughter should execute a new one. A divorce is one of those major life events that I’ve written about that results in need to update the estate plan.
A new will provides her with the opportunity to update your testamentary instructions and change the persons that she wants to name guardian of her children and trustees of any minors’ trusts that she may have created in the will. A divorce allows her to start with a clean slate and create an estate plan that is most appropriate at the moment.
The will is unquestionably important, however, don’t forget that she needs to update the Power of Attorney (POA) and Healthcare Representative Designation (HRD) also.
Now that your daughter is single, there is nobody logically in place to help her out should she become incapacitated during her lifetime. Having a new POA and HRD in place will make it clear who has the authority to act on her behalf should she require assistance. It will also reduce the chance that there will be a court ordered guardianship should things get really bad for her.
Also, tell her not to forget to check beneficiary designations on bank accounts, life insurance policies, retirement accounts and other assets that might list the ex-spouse beneficiary. Although the Indiana Code removes the ex-spouse from the will as a matter of law, that doesn’t necessarily mean that he is removed as a beneficiary on accounts. The language within the contract may remove an ex-spouse automatically, but it’s best to check.
Finally, tell her to take a copy of her dissolution decree with her when she meets with the attorney. The dissolution decree may require her to name the ex-spouse beneficiary of things like life insurance so it’s best to discuss that with the attorney and let them review it.
Unfortunately, divorces can lead to unexpected or unwanted results in an estate plan. Fortunately, with a little planning, the unexpected or unwanted results can be eliminated.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.
