Estate planning and divorces

Q: Our daughter recently divorced her husband. She gets along OK with him and they share custody of the kids. They had wills while they were married.

Can she just tear up her old will? Should she execute a new one eliminating him from her estate? How does she include the kids if they are minors?

A: There is a lot to unpack here, but what I think you are really asking is what needs to be done to an estate plan after a divorce. The answer is simple: a lot.

First, under the Indiana Code, all provisions in a will in favor of an ex-spouse are revoked as a matter of law. In other words, if you leave stuff to a spouse that you later divorce, those provisions are revoked and are not enforceable. That’s not to say that you can’t include an ex-spouse in your will. You just need to execute a new will.

Although the ex-spouse is removed from the will, I still think that your daughter should execute a new one. A divorce is one of those major life events that I’ve written about that results in need to update the estate plan.