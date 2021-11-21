Estate Planning: Annual gifting review

Believe it or not, it’s almost the end of the year. Of course, we have to get through this week’s feast and the inevitable endless Christmas carols, but the end of 2021 is in sight.

As the season for gifting almost is upon us, I think it might be a good time for a gifting reminder. Gifting limits are one of the most misunderstood things that attorneys, accountants and financial advisers encounter. This is especially the case during this time of year when people start thinking about next year’s taxes.

First, it’s important to understand that there is no limit to the amount you can gift. I know that some of you are thinking that I’m wrong and that there is a $15,000 annual limit. Nope, there is not a limit.

The $15,000 that most people assume is a limit is actually just a triggering event. Each person can give another person up to $15,000 each year without any tax reporting. If you give more than $15,000 to any one person, you likely have to report the gift by filing a Federal Gift Tax Return.

Keep in mind that $15,000 is per individual. So, for example, if you and your spouse each wanted to make a $15,000 gift to a single individual, there is no reporting requirement.