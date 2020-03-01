Estate Planning: Annuities can cause estate complications

Q: If my annuity is already in the trust, do I need to address the beneficiary designation?

A: Annuities can cause problems with an estate plan and you should at least have a working knowledge of the type of annuity that you have and how they function.

The first thing to understand is that not all annuities are the same. I’m not talking about the mechanics of the annuity which can vary drastically. Rather I’m talking about whether the annuity is funded with pre-tax or after-tax dollars. In other words, is the annuity part of a retirement account or an investment account?

Retirement plans and accounts can own annuities. An annuity can be part of the investments of your IRA. An annuity funded with pre-tax retirement dollars is known as a qualified annuity because it is funded with, appropriately enough, qualified dollars.

If you have a qualified annuity, ownership should probably not be transferred to the trust. Hopefully if you try to transfer ownership of a qualified annuity to a trust, someone along the way will try to stop you or at least warn you about the potential problems. If not, transferring a qualified annuity to a trust will likely be a taxable event and a hefty tax bill will result from the transfer.