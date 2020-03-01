Estate Planning: Annuities can cause estate complications

Q: If my annuity is already in the trust, do I need to address the beneficiary designation?
A: Annuities can cause problems with an estate plan and you should at least have a working knowledge of the type of annuity that you have and how they function.
The first thing to understand is that not all annuities are the same. I’m not talking about the mechanics of the annuity which can vary drastically. Rather I’m talking about whether the annuity is funded with pre-tax or after-tax dollars. In other words, is the annuity part of a retirement account or an investment account?
Retirement plans and accounts can own annuities. An annuity can be part of the investments of your IRA. An annuity funded with pre-tax retirement dollars is known as a qualified annuity because it is funded with, appropriately enough, qualified dollars.
If you have a qualified annuity, ownership should probably not be transferred to the trust. Hopefully if you try to transfer ownership of a qualified annuity to a trust, someone along the way will try to stop you or at least warn you about the potential problems. If not, transferring a qualified annuity to a trust will likely be a taxable event and a hefty tax bill will result from the transfer.
Assuming that the annuity is non-qualified (funded with after-tax dollars), it is likely that the annuity should be funded into the trust. That way the successor trustee can exercise control over the annuity along with the other trust assets.
However, if funding the annuity into the trust will cause a taxable event (non-qualified annuities can still cause tax issues), then you may not want to fund it. You will definitely want to check with your investment guy before transferring ownership to make sure that you are not causing problems.
Transferring ownership of the annuity to the trust is the first step but it’s probably not enough. Remember that transferring ownership does not mean that you have also changed the remainder beneficiary. If it is your intention that any payments made after your death be directed to the trust, you need to change the beneficiary also. Just because the trust owns the annuity does not mean that the trust is also the remainder beneficiary of the annuity.
It is possible that you want the annuity to be paid to someone other than the trust. If that’s the case, changing the beneficiary may not be an issue. However, if you are counting on the annuity to be paid to the trust after your death, make sure that you change both the ownership and the beneficiary.
