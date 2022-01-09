Estate Planning: Are internet wills valid?

Q: My dad downloaded a will on the internet. Is it valid?
A: Maybe or maybe not. I really have no way of knowing unless I see it. I will say that I don’t like form wills that you find on the internet or buy at the local office supply store. Remember that I am an attorney, so take that with a grain of salt. However, I’ve seen far too many problems arise when someone created his or her own will.
When you download a will, you get a form and that’s about it. Sure, there might be some instructions and choices that you can cross out or fill in. What you don’t get is the expertise that the attorney brings to the table.
Filling out a form doesn’t take a lot of skill or knowledge but that form isn’t going to tell you what will happen if someone predeceases you. It’s not going to make suggestions as to how property should be left to a loved one with an addiction issue or someone who is a minor. The form also isn’t going to advise you about choosing a personal representative of if you should name a guardian for a minor. You’re going to get what you get.
Now, I’m not trying to suggest that estate planning is brain surgery. Most estate planning, at least from my experience, is pretty boilerplate stuff. That’s why I get excited when someone brings me something unusual or weird. I like busting out the creative drafting skills. It makes me feel useful.
But even if estate planning isn’t brain surgery, that doesn’t mean it’s a do-it-yourself job. Those words in the will mean something, and if you don’t use the right ones, bad or unanticipated things can happen. Also, if the document isn’t executed correctly, it may not matter anyway, since it will likely be invalid.
I am all in favor of doing stuff yourself when you can do it. I also know that paying an attorney is right up there with getting poked with a sharp stick. However, the alternative is often worse. You may save a few bucks up front, but it may also cost your loved ones later. Trust me when I say that poorly drafted wills can lead to big problems.
Remember my favorite mantra, it’s almost always easier, and less expensive, to avoid a problem than to solve it later.
