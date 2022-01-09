Estate Planning: Are internet wills valid?

Q: My dad downloaded a will on the internet. Is it valid?

A: Maybe or maybe not. I really have no way of knowing unless I see it. I will say that I don’t like form wills that you find on the internet or buy at the local office supply store. Remember that I am an attorney, so take that with a grain of salt. However, I’ve seen far too many problems arise when someone created his or her own will.

When you download a will, you get a form and that’s about it. Sure, there might be some instructions and choices that you can cross out or fill in. What you don’t get is the expertise that the attorney brings to the table.

Filling out a form doesn’t take a lot of skill or knowledge but that form isn’t going to tell you what will happen if someone predeceases you. It’s not going to make suggestions as to how property should be left to a loved one with an addiction issue or someone who is a minor. The form also isn’t going to advise you about choosing a personal representative of if you should name a guardian for a minor. You’re going to get what you get.