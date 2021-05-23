Estate Planning: Are unrecorded deeds a good idea?

Q: While discussing estate planning with my parents, they told me that an attorney prepared a deed for them but told them not to record it yet. According to my parents, the kids could record the deed after their deaths and transfer the property without probate. Am I wrong that this sounds like a bad idea?

A: I haven’t come across an unrecorded deed in an estate plan in a long time. I know some attorneys used them as a way to transfer real estate without probate. Personally, I always thought it was a terrible idea and never used that method.

The idea, as far as I can tell, was that the kids held the unrecorded deed and recorded it just before or at the time of death of the parents. Once recorded, the title to the home was transferred without probate and everything worked out. This method may have worked out in most cases, but I still had serious concerns about it.

First, the deed can get lost. People lose things all of the time. The single most common question that I receive is “what do we do because dad lost the will?” Things get misplaced, forgotten and thrown away. Title to the home doesn’t transfer until the deed is recorded. If the deed is missing and can’t be recorded, title can’t be transferred using it. I’m not sure the best estate plan is hoping you don’t lose a piece of paper.