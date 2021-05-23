Estate Planning: Are unrecorded deeds a good idea?

Q: While discussing estate planning with my parents, they told me that an attorney prepared a deed for them but told them not to record it yet. According to my parents, the kids could record the deed after their deaths and transfer the property without probate. Am I wrong that this sounds like a bad idea?
A: I haven’t come across an unrecorded deed in an estate plan in a long time. I know some attorneys used them as a way to transfer real estate without probate. Personally, I always thought it was a terrible idea and never used that method.
The idea, as far as I can tell, was that the kids held the unrecorded deed and recorded it just before or at the time of death of the parents. Once recorded, the title to the home was transferred without probate and everything worked out. This method may have worked out in most cases, but I still had serious concerns about it.
First, the deed can get lost. People lose things all of the time. The single most common question that I receive is “what do we do because dad lost the will?” Things get misplaced, forgotten and thrown away. Title to the home doesn’t transfer until the deed is recorded. If the deed is missing and can’t be recorded, title can’t be transferred using it. I’m not sure the best estate plan is hoping you don’t lose a piece of paper.
Until the deed is recorded and title is transferred, your parents still own the property. As owners, they can do all the things that owners of real estate can do. They can mortgage it and rent it. They can also sell it, which will make your deed meaningless.
There could be changes in law that affect how deeds need to be signed in order for them to be valid and recordable. Last year, the state made a change that required the signature on deeds to be witnessed. Without the witness, the deeds could not be recorded. If you were holding a deed for recording and it wasn’t witnessed, it could not be recorded.
Finally, there are much better ways to transfer title to real estate than in the past.
There was a time when trusts were the vehicles for the wealthy. Today, anyone can have a trust as the cost of creating a trust estate plan has come down. Trusts are extremely handy in transferring title real estate after death.
We also have transfer on death deeds (TOD Deeds). TOD deeds allow a person to name beneficiaries on their real estate without giving up any ownership rights. Because TOD Deeds are recorded, we don’t have to worry about losing them. They can also be undone or changed by recording another deed or an affidavit.
Fortunately, I don’t think utilizing unrecorded deeds was ever a common estate planning technique. Except in death bed planning, I can’t think of a single instant when I would recommend using an unrecorded deed.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.