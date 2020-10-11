Estate Planning: Assets and where to find them

Q: Years ago, I created my estate plan. My assets and where they are located have changed since then. Should I tell the attorney? What about the family?
A: I don’t think that it is necessary to notify the attorney every time you buy a new CD or open a new savings account. However, I’m not saying that you shouldn’t meet with the attorney.
You said it’s been years since you created your estate plan. Maybe it’s time to blow off the dust on the documents and meet with the attorney for an estate plan checkup. If only the location of assets has changed, you probably won’t need to change anything in the plan. However, this may be a good time to take a few minutes and review it.
Since you are already thinking about your assets and your estate plan, it also might be a good time to review how your assets are titled and who is named as beneficiary. Remember that your estate plan will be affected by how your assets are titled and whether or not you have beneficiary designations.
When I meet with clients, I’m surprised how many folks can’t tell me how their accounts are titled or if they have beneficiary designations. Those things can influence your estate plan so it’s really important to know those things and to know how your plan will be affected by them. Guessing isn’t a reliable option.
It's a little more difficult to determine how much you should share with your children. Estate plans are personal so I’m of the opinion that you should keep that stuff close to the vest in most cases. However, each family is different and, depending on the family dynamic, it may be a good idea to share estate planning information.
Types and location of assets is also personal and whether you share those things with your kids is, again, a personal decision. However, if you choose not to keep the kids up to date on your assets, I suggest that you keep an updated list of the assets with your estate plan. Locating the assets of a decedent can be a like a treasure hunt. An updated list makes things go a lot smoother.
Remember, the more organized you are, the easier and cheaper, an estate administration tends to be.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.
