Estate Planning: Assets and where to find them

Q: Years ago, I created my estate plan. My assets and where they are located have changed since then. Should I tell the attorney? What about the family?

A: I don’t think that it is necessary to notify the attorney every time you buy a new CD or open a new savings account. However, I’m not saying that you shouldn’t meet with the attorney.

You said it’s been years since you created your estate plan. Maybe it’s time to blow off the dust on the documents and meet with the attorney for an estate plan checkup. If only the location of assets has changed, you probably won’t need to change anything in the plan. However, this may be a good time to take a few minutes and review it.

Since you are already thinking about your assets and your estate plan, it also might be a good time to review how your assets are titled and who is named as beneficiary. Remember that your estate plan will be affected by how your assets are titled and whether or not you have beneficiary designations.