Estate Planning: Attorneys' files

If it was revoked, I can’t help but feeling like I would be doing a disservice to my client by supplying a copy of the will that they no longer wanted.

Also, since most wills include a provision that revokes any prior wills, does the second executed will revoke the first one? I’m not sure but it sure seems like it should. I suppose you could draft around the revocation but I’m not sure that’s a good idea.

I’m also not sure how to address your questions about what happens to an attorney’s files after they retire. The truth is, a couple of different things could happen.

Attorneys aren’t required to keep their files indefinitely, at least I don’t think we are. I still have my files from when I first started practicing but I don’t think I have to.

Attorneys that practice in some sort of partnership would likely leave their files with the firm. Attorneys can also designate surrogates to take over their practice in the event of their death, disappearance and disability and the surrogate would obviously have access to the files.

Attorneys occasionally sell their practices, which should include their closed files. Another option is for the files to be scanned to preserve a digital copy and then shredded.

However the attorney wraps up his or her practice, I can assure you that the attorney client privilege would continue and that your files won’t fall into the wrong hands.

Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.

