Estate Planning: Authority granted under a Power of Attorney

Q: Is it possible to give different powers to different people in a power of attorney? For example, can you make one person responsible for some financial matters and another person responsible for medical matters?

A: Without doing any research on the matter, I would say that an artfully drafted Power of Attorney (POA) could probably separate powers and give them to different individuals. I’m just not sure why you would want to do that in a single POA.

Whenever possible, I follow the KISS doctrine (Keep It Simple Stupid). Just because something is possible doesn’t necessarily mean that it is the best way to handle it.

In your example you suggested giving financial powers to one individual and health care powers to another. Instead of using one document and trying to separate the powers, why not execute a POA with financial powers to one person and a Health Care Representative Designation appointing the other person your health care representative? That involves two documents but it’s neat and easy to follow. Powers are clearly separated and there shouldn’t be any confusion about who does what.