Estate Planning: Be careful using POD designations as your sole estate plan

What happens if you need to use some of the funds for your own care. If you need to access the money, are you going to draw down the accounts equally or are you going to draw down one of the kids' accounts so that they receive less money than everyone else? What happens if you aren’t the one making the decision out of which account funds will be withdrawn? What if your attorney-in-fact has to make those decisions? Will they handle it the same way that you would?

What you have in mind has a lot of uncertainties and that’s never good.

As an alternative, maybe you could name all four of the kids as POD beneficiaries on each of the accounts. That way if you have to draw one of the accounts down for your support or if one of the accounts needs to be used to pay creditors, everyone will share equally.

Another option is to leave an account without beneficiaries so that it becomes a probate asset. That account could be used to pay creditors and administrative expenses after your death and then distributed to the kids under the will.

You have the right idea, but I think you should consider options before setting up the separate accounts.

