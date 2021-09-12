Estate Planning: Be prepared for the unexpected

This is another of those "you never know so you had better be prepared columns." Just thought I’d warn you before you get too into it.

My story starts last Monday when my son, Logan, called us to let us know that he wasn’t feeling well. Logan is a freshman at Northern Illinois University. Of my three sons, Logan is the least likely one to complain about not feeling good. If he isn’t well, he quietly crawls into bed to sleep it off. Occasionally, he’ll yell out the score of a game, but for the most part, you won’t know when he’s feeling a little off.

Because he isn’t nearly the hypochondriac that one of his brothers is, I was a little concerned. We talked, and he said that we didn’t need to get up there and he didn’t feel bad enough to come home. Just a bad headache and a fever. My initial thought was COVID, but he had already made it to the medical center and tested negative.

By Friday, he still wasn’t feeling better and had a teleconference with a physician. Her diagnosis was viral meningitis. He immediately got himself to the emergency room and received treatment. He was severely dehydrated.