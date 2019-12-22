Q: I have been collecting coins since I was young and my collection has grown to be quite valuable. If I sell it, I know that there will be a capital gain. If I give it to my children, will I have to pay the capital gains tax at that time or is there a way to delay it until they do something with the collection?
A: Yes, if your coin collection has appreciated in value and you sell it, there will likely be capital gains. Capital gains are subject to capital gains tax and should be picked up on your personal tax return.
If you fail to report the capital gains on a coin collection, it’s unlikely the IRS will catch it and come after you. However, report it anyway. I don’t know about you but the IRS scares me and nobody wants to be on their business end. Capital gains is taxed at a favorable tax rate so there really isn’t a good reason not to do it right. Don’t put yourself in a situation where the IRS can seek civil or even criminal penalties. It’s just not worth it. Our tax system relies on self-reporting. Report it.
If you give your children the coins, it is not a capital gains taxable event. Rather, you pass the capital gains issue on to them. You will not have to pay the capital gains tax if the coins are gifted regardless of what they do with them. When you gift something, the person receiving the gift takes your tax basis in the property and you shift the tax burden onto them.
Some of you might be asking what is tax basis? When I was in law school, I remember my tax professor telling us repeatedly that tax basis does not equal cost (what you pay for it). He was right, but it usually does.
Think of it this way: if you buy a stock for $10 and then sell it for $25, there is a capital gain of $15. In that case, tax basis equals cost (what you paid for it) and the capital gain is the difference between that amount and what you sold it for.
In your situation, if you paid $1,000 for the coins and then, after giving them to your children, they sell them for $3,000, they will have a capital gain of $2,000. The tax burden has been shifted to them.
If the coins have a lot of capital gains and you don’t need the money and aren’t concerned their value will go down, you might consider transferring the coins following death. If your children receive the coins as a result of your death, they will likely receive a step up in tax basis. What that means is the tax basis will become the date of death value, which should wipe out the capital gain, or at least most of it.
Capital gains can be tricky so if you really want to make a move on the collection, talk to your accountant and determine what the real consequences will be. It may not be as bad as you think.