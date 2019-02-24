Q: My parents recently started to plan their estates. They told me that they didn't mention my brother, who has had no contact with family for more than 10 years. Shouldn't they have told the attorney about him?
A: Absolutely. If they hid the fact that they have another child from the attorney, bad, or at least unanticipated, things could happen.
Remember that the attorney is planning the estate based upon the information that she has been provided. If a material fact is withheld from the attorney, she can't plan for it. Even if your parents want to disinherit the child, the attorney should be made aware of that fact.
I strongly suggest that your parents make a phone call to the attorney and advise her accordingly. The attorney may not do anything differently with the plan, but let her advise your parents accordingly. I promise, the attorney isn't going to judge them.
Q: We have two children. One of them is well off and the other is struggling. We feel like we should favor the child that is struggling, but we also feel like we would be penalizing the other child for their success. Any thoughts?
A: Nope. This is one that you need to tackle on your own.
I will, however, point out that you can leave your property to whomever you choose, and no one has a right to expect that they will be included. It's your property.
I know that there is a temptation to treat all of your children the same. I hear it all of the time and that is usually the way it works out. However, just because that is the norm shouldn't mean that it applies in every situation.
Each of us has our own circumstances that need to be considered. Estate planning decisions shouldn't be based upon what everyone else is doing.
I'm a firm believer in the gut check. What does your gut tell you to do? That's usually a good starting point. However, if your gut tells you to ask Chris, check again, because I can't help you with this one.
Thanks for the questions.