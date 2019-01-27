Q: How is personal property owned by a married couple distributed at death? Can a spouse determine who gets his or her personal property, or does it automatically belong to the surviving spouse?
A: The presumption is that the surviving spouse owns the personal property at the death of the first spouse. Under Indiana Code, property acquired during the marriage and in the possession of both spouses becomes the sole property of the surviving spouse.
The presumption that the surviving spouse owns the property can be rebutted if there is a written instrument expressing a contrary intent. However, since that written instrument almost never exists, it's best to assume that the surviving spouse owns the property.
Now if the personal property was bought prior to the marriage and was therefore brought into it, it would be treated like any other personal property and ownership would be determined by the estate plan that is in place.
Q: Can I leave my house to my son but then have it go to my grandson when my son dies?
A: Yes, and you can do it a couple of different ways.
The easiest way is to leave a life estate interest in the home to your son with the remainder interest to your grandson. The life estate interest means that your son owns the property during his lifetime. Once he passes, the life estate interest is extinguished and the grandson owns the property.
Life estates are easy to create. However, the down side to the life estate is the son owns the property during his lifetime and he can treat it like it's his own. A life estate has value and can be rented to a third party or even transferred to someone who can live in the home as long as the son is alive.
If you want a little more, or even a lot more, control over the property, a more flexible way of providing a home for the son during his lifetime would be by utilizing a trust. In the trust document, you can provide exactly what the son can and cannot do with the home.
For example, the son could have free use of the home as long as he wishes to live in it, however, if he ever moves out, his right to live in the home terminates and the grandson takes title. Or you could allow the son to live in the home as long as he can pay for the maintenance, insurance and taxes.
Obviously a trust requires a little more sophisticated planning but it might be worth the additional work to accomplish your goals.
Thanks for the questions.