Q: What happens to an inheritance if an heir listed in the will dies first?
A: It will depend on the circumstances and drafting.
A well drafted will should anticipate the possibility of a beneficiary passing before the testator. With that in mind, the will should set out instructions as to what happens to an inheritance should the beneficiary fail to survive the testator.
For example, the bequest may say something like “to my children, in substantially equal shares, per stirpes.” Per stirpes is a Latin term that essentially means by representation. If the bequest indicates that it is per stirpes and a beneficiary predeceases the testator, his or her share should be distributed to the beneficiary’s children or possibly, grandchildren.
If the will is silent on what happens if a beneficiary dies first, Indiana has an anti-lapse statute that may kick in. If the anti-lapse statute applies, the bequest may be distributed similar to a bequest using the per stirpes designation.
It is also possible that the will contains a provision that provides that a bequest lapses if the beneficiary fails to survive the testator. If that occurs, the bequest lapses and falls into the estate’s residue and is distributed accordingly.
One final thought: watch for beneficiaries that survive a testator but die soon afterwards. It’s fairly common to include a survivorship provision in a will requiring a beneficiary to survive the testate by a certain amount of time such as 30 or 60 days. If that occurs, a beneficiary that survives the testator but dies soon afterwards may be treated as if he or she died first.
Q: Can you add a beneficiary on a car title? If so, how do you do it?
A: Yes, it is possible to add Transfer on Death language to a car title. If the appropriate language is included on the title, a named beneficiary should be able to take title to the vehicle following the death of an owner, similar to a Payable on Death designation on a bank account. They will have a couple of hoops to jump through but probate can be avoided.
I’ve never named a TOD beneficiary to a car title so I suggest that you contact the Bureau of Motor Vehicles to see what magic words they require. The BMV tends to be a little particular when it comes to titles so check first to make sure that you do it correctly.
Thanks for the questions.