Q: My will still names my ex-wife as primary heir, but I think my attorney told me she was removed when we divorced. However, my ex-brother-in-law is still named executor. Was he removed when his sister and I divorced?
A: I think what your attorney was referring to is the Indiana code section that essentially says that provisions in a will benefiting a spouse are revoked after a divorce or annulment. So yes, your ex-wife should not take anything under your will.
However, there isn't a corresponding statute applying to the family of an ex-spouse. In other words, if you no longer wish for your ex-brother-in-law to serve as personal representative, I would strongly suggest that you create a new will.
In past columns I have suggested that estate plans be reviewed after life-changing events. A divorce would certainly qualify as a life-changing event that should trigger a complete estate plan review.
The statute removing the ex-spouse is both important and helpful, but it shouldn't be completely relied upon. Your ex-spouse may still be listed as beneficiary on other assets such as bank accounts, investment accounts and retirement plans. Just because the state removes her from the will doesn't mean that she is also removed from other assets or from things like a power-of-attorney.
This a good time to make a full review of your estate plan. You may not have an issue but it's best to be sure.
Q: How do I check to see how my house is titled?
A: Title to real estate is kept by the county so that's where you will want to start.
You can go onto the county auditor's website and search. The information on their website is pretty accurate. You find an error now and then but for the most part, the folks at the auditor's office are spot on.
If you want to take it a step further, you'll need to talk to the county recorder's office. The Lake County Recorder's Office allows you to search recorded documents online for free. The Porter County Recorder's Office also allows you to search online but there is a fee associated with it.
Both of the offices have computers available to the public for searches and the staff is a great resource for questions.
Thanks for the questions.