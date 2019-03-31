Q: My great aunt keeps telling my mom that she is in the will, but she won't show it to her. How do you find out what's in a person's will if they won't show it to you?
A: You don't. A person's will is personal. If the testator won't share it with you, you don't get to see it.
Being included in a will doesn't create any rights for a beneficiary until the death of the testator. Until the testator's death, all you have is an expectancy. Remember, a testator can always change her will until she no longer has the legal capacity to do so. In other words, just because you are included today doesn't mean that you will still be included when the testator dies.
Also, just because you are told that you are included in a will doesn't mean that you have any rights to be included. Obviously we hope that people tell us the truth, but it's unlikely that you can do anything about it if they don't.
Simply put, no one should expect to be included in a person's estate plan. If you are included, feel honored. If you aren't, suck it up and accept it.
Q: Do I have to list all of my personal property in my will?
A: No. In fact, most people don't go into great detail regarding their personal property. Sure, there is always the exception to the rule, and specific bequests aren't that unusual. However, it has been my experience that most people don't go into great detail.
Exceptions to the rule usually occur when there are particular items of great worth or sentimental value. For example, a will may distribute the testator's collection of Lionel trains or Hummel figurines to someone who would most appreciate them. Not to be too sexist here, but I see the jewelry going to the daughters and the hunting gear to the sons all of the time.
In my wills, I generally include a provision that provides for a personal property distribution letter. A personal property distribution letter allows a testator to list particular items of personal property and designate who receives them. A properly executed personal property distribution letter can supplement and be incorporated into the will.
Now, you might wonder why not just list the stuff in the will if you are going to execute a distribution letter. One reason is that the testator can change his mind whenever he wants and execute a new letter.
Another reason is when the testator changes his mind, he doesn't have to pay the attorney to draft a codicil or a brand new will.
However, although nearly all of my estate plans provide for a personal property distribution letter, I still don't see them very often. Unfortunately, most people just don't give that much thought to their "stuff."
Thanks for the questions.