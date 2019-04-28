Q: What happens if someone named in a Power of Attorney refuses to help out? How does someone else step in?
A: As with most things in estate planning, check the document. POAs usually name alternative Attorneys-in-Fact and provide a way for the alternate to assume their authority. Failing or refusing to act is usually enough for the alternative AIF to step in.
The alternative AIF may need to sign an affidavit or certification affirming that the primary named AIF has been replaced and that he or she now has the authority to act under POA. I think it is also a good idea to provide notice to the primary AIF that he or she no longer has the authority to act on behalf of the principal. Put the primary AIF on notice so that there isn't any confusion later on.
If the POA doesn't list an alternative AIF, a new POA may be required assuming that the principal has the capacity to create one. If the principal lacks the capacity to execute a new POA, you could have a problem. Lack of capacity and an unusable POA could lead to a guardianship.
Q: Is there a difference between a DNR and a living will?
A: Yes. DNR stands for Do Not Resuscitate and it is an order issued by a doctor. A living will is an advanced medical directive and is a legal document executed by an individual to address end-of-life decisions.
A DNR instructs medical personal not to resuscitate someone who's heart stops beating by taking steps like performing CPR. A DNR generally doesn't address other end-of-life decisions.
On the other hand, a living will addresses medical care provided at or near the time of death. In the event you are terminally ill, that death will occur within a short period of time, and that providing you with medical care will only serve to delay the dying process, a living will provides instruction about withholding medical care. However, the medical care withheld under a living will doesn't affect care meant to keep you comfortable during the dying process. Simply put, a living will provides that a person doesn't want medical care that simply forces their body to stay alive if it is futile.
A living will can also address what, if any, artificially supplied nutrition and hydration the individual wishes to receive at the end of their life.
Thanks for the questions.