Q: What happens if you can’t find the will?
A: There are endless reasons why a person can’t find a decedent’s will. Unfortunately, the most likely reason is they didn’t make one. Obviously if a decedent didn’t create a will, you aren’t going to be able to find it.
If you know for sure that a decedent created a will but you can’t find it, chances are it’s someplace that you haven’t looked yet.
I would start with the safe deposit box, assuming you can gain access. If not there, try the place where they kept their important papers. It could be a desk drawer or a box in the closet. If not there, start looking in drawers and cabinets and on top of things. Remember that people can be creative where they hide things. Just hope that they didn’t do something silly like bury it in the back yard or tape it to the back of a picture.
If you still don’t have any luck, try calling the attorney who prepared the will. Although unlikely, the attorney may have it. If not, the attorney might be able to post on the probate bar list server to see if another attorney has it.
One final place to check is the county clerk’s office. For a small fee, people can deposit their will with the clerk for safe keeping. I don’t think it happens a lot but it can be done.
Unfortunately, if the will was in the possession of the maker and it can’t be located, the presumption is the maker revoked or destroyed it. Good luck with the search.
Q: Do people still put funeral instructions in the will?
A: Funeral instructions can be put into the will, but it’s not very common. In 26 years, I don’t think that I’ve ever done it. I’m not saying it shouldn’t be done, but it certainly isn’t the norm anymore.
Let’s face it, after a loved one’s death, the last thing most people are thinking about is the will.
These days, when a person wants to leave instructions for final arrangements, they utilize a Funeral Planning Declaration (FPD). A person can leave detailed instructions and designate someone to carry them out in an FPD. The FPD is a legally enforceable document and is the preferred way to set out final arrangements in an estate plan.
Also, remember that the one authority in a power of attorney that survives the death of the principal is the right to deal with final arrangements. If you have a durable power of attorney, chances are pretty good that the attorney-in-fact has the authority to make final arrangements.
Thanks for the questions.