Q: How can I leave my home to my son and then have it transfer to my other children so that they can sell it?
A: There are a couple of different ways to handle this. One way is to leave a life estate to your son with the remainder interest to your other children.
A life estate grants your son ownership and complete use of the home during his lifetime. Just remember that the ownership includes all of the rights and privileges associated with owning land. Your son could rent the property to someone else or even sell his right to live in the home during his lifetime, assuming he could find someone to buy the interest.
Also, life estates have value that can be calculated which could be included in a Medicaid determination.
Another way to address the issue would be to use a trust. Utilizing a trust, you can set the terms and conditions associated with the use of the home. A trust would grant you a lot more flexibility and control.
The trust can set out who is responsible for maintenance and expenses associated with the use of the home. Remember that the home should be insured and real estate taxes will be need to be paid. It can also set out that if your son moves or abandons the home, it can be sold and the funds used for his care or distributed to the other children.
Another option could be a right of first refusal. Your will could include a provision that states that before the home can be sold, it has to be offered to the son first or allow the son to match an accepted offer. It would require his ability to purchase the home but it might be an option.
You have free articles remaining.
Q: If a single person dies without children and without a will, who receives his or her property?
A: When someone dies without a will, they have died intestate. Indiana has intestate code provisions which dictate who receives the property of an intestate decedent.
However, remember that if there are beneficiary designations on the decedent’s assets, those assets belong to the beneficiaries.
Assets that have no beneficiary designation will transfer according to the intestate code provisions. Essentially, the property would transfer according to degree of relationship.
Assuming that the decedent left no lineal descendants (you said no children but didn’t mention grandchildren, great grandchildren, etc.), the surviving parent(s), siblings and issue of deceased siblings receive the property although each surviving parent receives at least one fourth of the estate.
If there are no surviving parents or siblings, then we look to nieces and nephews. The intestate code continues down the line of the family assure that the property doesn’t escheat to the state.
Thanks for the questions.