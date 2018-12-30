Q: How do I verify that beneficiaries are named on my mother's bank accounts?
A: The best source to verify beneficiary designations on bank accounts is the bank. Assuming that you have the authority to access your mother's account information, the bank should be able to tell you beneficiary information off of the signature cards. If something doesn't look right, new signature cards can be prepared.
You should also go to the source for other TOD and POD beneficiary designations. For example, you should contact the customer service department of the life insurance company to confirm beneficiary on the life insurance policy.
Even if you are sure you know who the beneficiaries are, I think it's a good idea to check periodically to confirm the information is up to date. Remember, if there is a beneficiary designation on a bank account and the will designates someone else, the beneficiary designation is likely to control.
Q: If I am the Power of Attorney for my parents, can I also make medical decisions for them or do I need to get something different?
A: It is going to depend on the document. Healthcare powers may be included or not included in a Power of Attorney. It will all come down to the language in the document.
Often times, when the Attorney in Fact, or AIF, and the Healthcare Representative, or HCR, are the same person or persons, it only makes sense to combine the financial and the healthcare powers together in one document. However, when the persons making the financial and medical decisions aren't the same, the powers will likely be granted in different documents.
Sometimes having multiple children requires using separate documents. For example, perhaps Bobby lives here and helps out with the banking, but any medical decisions should be made by all of the children. In that case, it makes sense to have two different documents: a POA naming Bobby AIF and a Healthcare Representative Designation naming all of the kids HCR.