Estate Planning: Catching up on reader’s questions

Q: Do wills expire? How often should they be updated or replaced?
A: Wills don’t expire. If you have a valid will, it should be good for your entire life. I’ve seen wills that were more than 30 years old admitted to probate and their validity was never questioned. Wills age well.
Having said that, I still think a will should be looked at every few years. Not because the will might become invalid but rather it’s just a good idea to revisit the estate plan from time to time.
If you are looking for an actual time frame to revisit the estate plan, I suggest the sooner of every five years or when you experience a life changing event such as death, marriage or birth of a child. Remember that our lives change often and sometimes we don’t even notice. It’s a good idea to blow the dust off the plan and make sure everything is up to date.
Q: Should I share my estate plan with my kids?
A: Maybe. However, before you share the plan, I would suggest that you think long and hard about it.
Your estate plan is a very personal thing. It contains some of your most personal thoughts and, dare I say, secrets. It may contain things that you don’t want known until after your passing. Why create family drama if it isn’t necessary. That’s what Thanksgiving dinner for.
On the other hand, there are parts of your estate plan that absolutely should be shared. For example, if you name your daughter attorney-in-fact in your power of attorney, I think she should know about it before she’s called upon to act. That’s not the sort of thing you want to spring on someone.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m not suggesting that you should never share your plan with the family. If you are comfortable with the family knowing the details and you don’t believe issues will arise, then go ahead.
Whatever you decide, I would suggest that you at least let the family know that there is a plan and where it can be found. The old “if something happens to me, everything you need is in the safe deposit box.” Don’t make the family go looking for it because they will have enough on their minds already. Don’t make them go on a scavenger hunt too.
Thanks for the questions.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.