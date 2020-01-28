Estate Planning: Catching up on reader’s questions

Q: Do wills expire? How often should they be updated or replaced?

A: Wills don’t expire. If you have a valid will, it should be good for your entire life. I’ve seen wills that were more than 30 years old admitted to probate and their validity was never questioned. Wills age well.

Having said that, I still think a will should be looked at every few years. Not because the will might become invalid but rather it’s just a good idea to revisit the estate plan from time to time.

If you are looking for an actual time frame to revisit the estate plan, I suggest the sooner of every five years or when you experience a life changing event such as death, marriage or birth of a child. Remember that our lives change often and sometimes we don’t even notice. It’s a good idea to blow the dust off the plan and make sure everything is up to date.

Q: Should I share my estate plan with my kids?

A: Maybe. However, before you share the plan, I would suggest that you think long and hard about it.